Gila County has seen 36 deaths due to COVID-19 — 32 were non-tribal residents and four were tribal members.
Seven of the deaths were confirmed earlier this week, six in the Aug. 4 report from Gila County Health and Emergency Management and one on Aug. 5. Three were residents of Payson. Globe had two more deaths, as did Miami, reported Aug. 4.
Gila County’s six care facilities — long-term care, assisted living, etc. — have had 113 confirmed cases as of the Aug. 5 report from the county. This includes 73 residents and 41 staff. Of the 36 COVID-19 deaths, 22 have been care facility patients. Three cases required hospitalization and there have been 62 recoveries.
Overall, as of the county’s Aug. 5 report, there have been 514 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 411 recoveries. Payson has seen the most cases, 279; with northern Gila County accounting for an additional 27 cases. Most of the county’s cases, 160, have been in the 65 and older age group, with those 20 to 44 not far behind, with a reported 140 cases.
Health and Emergency Management, as of Aug. 5, have investigated 1,099 potential cases; recommended isolation or quarantine for 1,330; and completed 1,161 close contact investigations.
