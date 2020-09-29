The Gila County Health and Emergency Management Department reported three additional deaths attributed to the virus in its Sept. 24 COVID-19 report.
One of these cases was a resident of Hayden and two were residents of Payson.
There are 54 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Gila County; 44 are non-tribal, 10 are tribal. Over the course of the pandemic, Payson has had the most deaths at 33; Globe has had six; Miami, two; and a single death reported in Hayden, Pine and Tonto Basin.
The report numbers show one of the recent deaths was in a long-term care facility. The county has seven within its boundaries. It did not indicate which of the seven had a COVID-19 death.
Gila County has had 671 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 617 recovered. Payson has had 358 cases; Globe, 193; 52 in Miami; 16 in Pine; 13 in Claypool. Star Valley has had nine cases; both Tonto Basin and Hayden have had eight each.
The report shows there are nine active cases in the county — two each in Payson and the Rye/Gisela area; one each in Globe, Hayden, Pine, Roosevelt, and Tonto Basin. There are no cases currently under investigation by county health officials.
Statewide, the rate of infection remains below 100 per 100,000 residents, enough to put it in the moderate range. And the percentage of tests for the virus coming back positive actually is below 5%, showing what the state calls “minimal’’ spread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!