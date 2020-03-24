The flu’s bad. But nobody’s freaking out about the flu.
So why shut down everything because of COVID-19?
Should we get back to work and take our chances?
For starters – the flu’s definitely bad.
And that explains why public health officials want to prevent another potentially fatal airborne respiratory virus from getting loose.
But how do the flu and COVID-19 really compare?
The flu remains widespread in Arizona, with 5,780 confirmed cases this season and 41 deaths. That includes 53 cases in Gila County. The lab-confirmed cases represent only a fraction of the illnesses, since most people have mild symptoms and don’t get tested. The same thing probably applies to COVID-19, with tests so far relatively difficult to get.
So far this year nationally, the flu has accounted for about 390,000 hospitalizations, 38 million illnesses and 23,000 deaths in the United States. In a bad year, the death toll may rise to 50,000.
Mind you – that steady annual toll comes despite the use of a vaccine and at least four approved medications that reduce the severity and duration of symptoms and the death rate.
In a normal year, the flu kills about .01 percent of the people it infects – but sometimes that bounces up to .05 percent. The Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918-19 killed somewhere between 50 and 100 million people worldwide and had an estimated death rate of 2 percent.
The death rate for COVID-19 remains unclear. The World Health Organization based on early reports from China calculated the death rate at 3.4 percent. Many experts think the death rate’s closer to 1 percent – perhaps even less if your estimate includes the roughly 80 percent of people infected who develop only mild symptoms and probably don’t get tested.
But even if the COVID-19 death rate turns out to be close to 1 percent, that’s still 10 times as deadly as a typical flu strain.
So far, Arizona has had at least 41 flu deaths and five COVID-19 deaths. The reported COVID-19 deaths in Arizona jumped from 2 to 5 between Monday and Tuesday.
This year, Arizona had substantially more flu cases than last year – although that’s not the case nationally. The flu accounted for about 2.4 percent of visits to the doctor this winter in Region 9, which includes Arizona, California, Hawaii and Nevada, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control. This year the flu strain proved especially hard on children and infants, who are normally less affected.
The World Health Organization estimates that in an average year the flu infects 5-10 percent of adults and 20 to 30 percent of children, with 3-5 million serious illnesses and 250,000 to 600,000 deaths – year in and year out.
If COVID-19 infects 10 percent of the population and has a 1 percent death rate, that works out to about 330,000 deaths annually.
This year in Arizona, the number of flu cases in Arizona peaked at 600 cases for the week of Feb. 3, about 10 percent above the five-year average for that week. New cases typically drop to almost zero by late April, although a handful of cases will continue to trickle in through May.
Higher temperatures and increased humidity slow down the spread of some respiratory viruses like the flu, but scientists don’t know if heat and humidity will have the same impact on COVID-19. The virus spreads most readily through the air, surrounded by droplets of moisture. So far international data suggests the virus has spread more slowly in warmer, drier areas – but those results are still speculative.
One study at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that 90 percent of the COVID transmissions occurred in regions with temperatures between 37 and 63 degrees but can still move from person to person even in much warmer areas. The findings may bode well for Arizona, with temperatures poised to increase as the spring progresses.
The devastating Spanish Flu cases peaked in the summer.
The 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic may provide something of a case study on the potential impact of a new, highly virulent, respiratory virus. The flu virus apparently jumped from waterfowl to humans, just as COVID-19 jumped from bats to humans. Some viruses are especially virulent when they first shift hosts.
The epidemic emerged just as World War I ended and soldiers returned home to countries all over the world. The virus killed at least 50 million worldwide, including 675,000 people in the US in just nine months. Perhaps 10 to 20 million of those who died worldwide lived in India. The virus spread, died down, then spread again.
However, the Spanish flu faded away after two years.
One study identified a single gene that may have accounted for the high death rate from the virus, according to a study published in the journal Nature. Working with the preserved tissue of people who died in the outbreak, the researchers from the University of Wisconsin and elsewhere found a single gene out of the eight genes making up the virus made it far more efficient at entering and infecting cells. Other researchers have suggested the breakdown in world health systems and mass travel caused by the war may have played the leading role in the virus's impact. The genetic research suggests the mutated strain was inherently more dangerous.
The flu virus copes with the immune system by rapidly changing its outer surface coat. That’s one reason doctors fine tune the vaccine every year, testing it against strains circulating during the winter in the southern hemisphere to prepare a vaccine for use in the Northern Hemisphere for the next flu season. Sometimes, the virus changes enough as it moves around the globe that the vaccine doesn’t work very well.
It also may explain why people don’t develop a persistent immunity to the flu, as they do to other less rapidly changing virus like measles or chicken pox. In fact, researchers found some people alive in 2018 still had antibodies to the Spanish Flu virus circulating in their immune systems 70 years later.
Other recent research published in Human Vaccines & Immunotherapeutics suggests the Spanish Flu virus may have circulated among troops for one or two years before the outbreak was recognized in 1918. The virus likely had a 50 percent fatality rate amongst hospitalized troops, but didn’t take off until a mutation made it much more easily spread. The fatality rate dropped dramatically, but the deaths rose catastrophically because of the much faster spread. The virus caused death mostly by opening the door to other respiratory infections – including bacteria.
Researchers still don’t know whether COVID-19 will also rapidly change its outer protein coat, which would mean people exposed to the virus this year might not develop an immunity to a different COVID-19 strain next year. The virus that causes the common cold is a coronavirus, which means some coronavirus strains do constantly evolve to evade developed immunities.
Many health experts now say that COVID-19 has become too widespread to eliminate, especially without the prospect of a workable vaccine for at least a year. The social isolation and short-term economic shutdown will merely spread out the number of cases. But even that can save lives by preventing the number of desperately sick people from overwhelming the supply of ventilators, hospital beds, doctors and nurses.
Maybe the warm weather will offer a breathing spell.
Maybe the virus will mutate to a less virulent form.
Maybe the 80 percent of people with mild symptoms will develop immunity.
But as the flu virus has demonstrated, we’re most likely in for a long war of attrition with a virus that continues to adapt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!