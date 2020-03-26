Gov. Doug Ducey announced the launch of a new statewide COVID-19 Hotline through $2 million in funding provided by the Arizona Department of Economic Security.
The hotline is administered by 2-1-1 Arizona and the Crisis Response Network and will offer an entry point to field questions and concerns from Arizona residents about COVID-19.
“As we continue to combat COVID-19 in Arizona, we want to ensure the public has access to resources needed to stay safe and healthy,” said Ducey. “With this hotline launch, Arizonans can get important COVID-19 related information in English and Spanish by simply dialing 2-1-1.
“We will continue to work closely with our partners throughout the state to ensure Arizonans can easily reach important information and stay healthy.”
The line will respond to calls in English and Spanish and will provide important information, including:
• How to prepare for and prevent COVID-19 spread,
• Testing information for COVID-19,
• What populations are at higher risk from the COVID-19,
• What to do if an individual gets sick,
• COVID-19 and animals,
• And a list of websites with accurate, reliable and up-to-date information.
The line will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day of the week and can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 while an individual is located in Arizona.
