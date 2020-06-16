Eight people at a local long-term care facility have tested positive for the coronavirus, including two staff members and six residents.
A staff member at Rim Country Health and Rehabilitation initially tested positive on June 11, even though the worker had no symptoms, facility health officials announced Saturday.
“This case was community acquired, not from our facility, and asymptomatic. There were no symptoms,” said Tabitha Meyer, administrator at Rim Country Health.
Persons who had close contact with the employee were tested and additional staff members tested positive along with six residents, Meyer said. Those residents are in a special unit isolated from the rest of the facility, she said.
The county confirmed that six of the new cases at the facility are those over the age of 65 and two are in the 55-64 age group. The gender of those infected was not released.
“I, personally, am here to support everyone during this time and the RCH team sends our prayers and best wishes for a speedy recovery to those confirmed with the virus,” Meyer said. “The hardest part is we did everything right, prior testing, screening, etc., and this person still contracted the virus from out in the community and introduced it to RCH community. Be sure you are all taking your precautions and staying safe.”
Meyer said RCH began testing for the virus in March along with implementing additional safety measures, like checking temperatures and tracking travel and contacts.
She said when they learned that an employee had tested positive, they called nearly 90 family members and health care representatives to “personally share the confirmed case.”
NEW CASES
New COVID-19 cases in Gila County and cause of transmission include:
June 12
No. 53: Payson male in his 50s. Travel-related from another state.
No. 54: Payson female in her 50s. Travel-related from another state.
No. 55: Globe female in her 20s. Community spread.
No. 56: Globe male in his 50s. Community spread.
June 13
No. 57: Globe male in his 60s. Close contact with a known positive case.
No. 58: Globe male in his 50s. Close contact with a known positive case.
No. 59: Globe female in her 20s. Close contact with a known positive case.
Nos. 60-67: Associated with a long-term care facility in Payson. Six are in the 65+ age group and two are in the 55-64 age group. Close contact with a known positive.
No. 68: Globe male 0-19 age group. Close contact with a known positive case.
No. 69: Globe female in her 30s. Close contact with a known positive case.
No. 70: Miami male in his 60s. Investigation ongoing.
No. 71: Globe male 0-19 age group. Investigation ongoing.
No. 72: Payson female in her 60s. Investigation ongoing.
No. 73: Payson male in his 60s. Investigation ongoing.
June 14
No. 74: Globe female in her 50s. Close contact with a known positive case.
No. 75: Globe male in his 90s. Close contact with a known positive case.
No. 76: Globe male in his 40s. Close contact with a known positive case.
No. 77: Globe male in his 40s. Community spread.
No. 78: Globe male in his 40s. Close contact with a known positive case.
No. 79: Globe female in her 50s. Close contact with a known positive case.
Is there any chance any one will report how many people have recovered? You know...the good news! Something besides the gloom and doom!
