As the COVID-19 virus spreads across the Navajo Nation, Congressional representatives have urged the federal government to redouble efforts to contain the spread.
As of Monday, the Navajo Nation had 354 documented cases and 14 deaths due to the pandemic, spread across three states.
The $2 trillion federal relief package included $10 billion earmarked for Tribal communities, including $2 billion for the Indian Health Service. However, the money has been slow to reach many badly affected communities and comes with various conditions, including the need for matching funds.
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema hosted a call with federal officials to plead for fast action along with Navajo Nation leaders including President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer.
“Federal leaders must engage in government-to-government consultation with the Navajo Nation to ensure they have the health resources and economic support needed to fight the coronavirus outbreak consistent with the federal government’s trust and responsibilities and respect for Tribal sovereignty,” said Sinema.
Earlier, Sinema and Congressman Tom O’Halleran had lobbied the Federal Emergency Management Administration to waive the cost-sharing requirements for tribal governments and to move more quickly to get help to the tribes approved unanimously by Congress as part of the CARES Act.
She wrote that letter on March 31. Since then, the number of cases has doubled and the confirmed cases have tripled.
FEMA has deployed two Incident Management Assistance Team members to speed assistance.
The Navajo Nation is confronting a budget disaster, set in motion late last year when the Navajo Generating Station and the Peabody Coal Mine both closed. The coal-fired power plant was one of the major employers on the Navajo Nation. Tribal officials estimated that the closures will drain $30 million to $50 million from tribal revenues. The tribe had reserves to cover the loss in the short term, but the closure left the tribal government weakened even before COVID-19 forced a “shelter in place” order that shut down businesses all across the nation.
The tribe’s budget totals some $96 million. Mining accounts for half of its revenues, taxes about 32 percent and the 3 million tourists annually bring in about 17 percent. However, most activities have been entirely shut down for two weeks.
The tribe also negotiated an $18-million payment from Salt River Project to take ownership of some facilities, together with a 35-year, $110-million lease. The deal saved SRP the much larger cost of tearing down the facilities and removing the railway as part of the decommissioning process. The tribe had hoped to use the facilities in some sort of future economic development plan.
Even before the COVID-19 shutdown, the Navajo Nation had a 42 percent unemployment rate. The 27,000 square mile reservation has a population of some 200,000. The median household income is just $20,000, with a 43 percent poverty rate.
The tribe has a relatively young population with a median age of 24. That’s an advantage when dealing with COVID-19, since younger people usually develop less severe symptoms. However, the Navajo Nation also has a host of other health problems. Some 16 percent suffer from diabetes and a similar percentage are “pre-diabetic.” The Navajo Nation also suffers from high rates of unintentional injuries, cancer, heart disease, liver disease and other problems. The Navajo have a life expectancy of 72 years compared to 77 for the US, with a mortality rate that’s 31 percent above the national average. All those underlying health conditions can make an infection with COVID-19 much more dangerous.
Moreover, people living on the reservation have a less access to health care. The Indian Health Service spends about $1,187 per person for health services, only half of what surveys say it needs to provide care comparable to off-reservation communities. Some 78 percent of the roads are unpaved, 60 percent of residents have no telephone, 32 percent lack plumbing and many lack electricity. Only about 20 percent of the elderly have access to regular healthcare.
So the rapid spread of COVID-19 has overwhelmed a community already suffering serious financial and healthcare issues.
“Unlike state and local governments,” Sinema and O’Halleran wrote, “Tribes do not have a tax base to generate revenue. Funding for tribal schools, health care systems, elder centers, food distribution programs, and other tribal programs comes from the federal government or tribally owned enterprises. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, tribal government offices are closed and tribes are not generating revenue to pay employees or fund vital services. Critical expenditures to protect public health and safety during the pandemic are threatening the funding for future vital services for the Navajo Nation’s citizens. This waiver would provide urgently needed funds during this extraordinary time so that the nation can fulfill both its current and future obligations to its citizens.”
Aren't the fiscal problems somewhat self created. Much of the income from the "enterprises" are simply given out to the tribe members instead of being used to create greater economic growth. Investment in the future seems to be a foreign idea to the sovereign nations.
