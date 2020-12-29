Unfortunately, COVID-19 tops the 2020 year in sports in Rim Country.
The pandemic led to the early cancelation of spring school sports in March and forced the delay of fall sports, which wound up playing shortened seasons but did finish.
And winter sports were also delayed by the virus. The basketball and wrestling seasons that would have started with competition in early December are now scheduled to begin the week of Jan. 18.
Spectators were prohibited in some locations, with limited numbers allowed in others. Payson football allowed limited spectators, as did volleyball, but that wasn’t a problem for volleyball, which didn’t attract the limit.
Despite COVID-19, there was other news.
Here’s a look at the other top sports stories in Rim Country for 2020.
Rodeo continuesThe 137th World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo took place as scheduled in August amid the pandemic after Payson’s other pro rodeo, the Gary Hardt Memorial in May was canceled because of the virus.
Denton HalePayson High sophomore Denton Hale won the Arizona Junior Rodeo Association 13-15 calf roping championship for the 2019-20 season.
He also competed in the Arizona High School Rodeo Association. But the AHSRA season ended early because of COVID-19.
Cheer Wins StateThe Payson High cheer team won the first state championship in program history in February.
The 22 PHS girls teamed up for a flawless performance that won the Division 3 Varsity Show Cheer State Championship for large teams (more than 16 girls) in the State Cheerleading/Pom Tournament at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on Feb. 7.
Wrestling
Four Longhorns — seniors Ely Keeney (126) and Alex Leos (120), junior Soto Sellis (195) and sophomore Travis Christianson (182) — qualified for the Division 3 state wrestling tournament on Feb. 14-15 new head coach Mito Mendivil. None of them reached the medal stand as Payson finished 36th with 12 points.
Sellis and Christianson won section championships.
In other wrestling news, David Daniels takes over this season for Mendivil, who spent one season at the helm.
Raci MirandaRaci Miranda signed a National Letter of Intent to accept a softball scholarship to California State, Fullerton.
The 2019 3A East Player of the Year and First Team All-State pitcher allowed just four hits and one unearned run with 39 strikeouts and three walks in 19 innings in going 3-0 in the 2020 regular season.
Baseball Senior NightWith spring athletes denied their senior night experience, the baseball team honored theirs in a unique informal event in the shadows of the outfield lights between the parking lot and outfield fence.
The lights on the baseball, softball and football fields were lit up for 20 minutes every night starting at 8:20 (2020 military time) in an April 15-May 15 tribute honoring the seniors after football coach Bryan Burke learned that another school was doing that.
Swim ClubTamara Gressley started a swim club at Payson High this fall season with a small squad and no pool to practice in.
Gressley eventually secured early morning practice time at the Tonto Apache Gym Pool if all the team members paid the monthly membership fee.
The team featured just five swimmers but Gressley wanted to get the program off the ground in order to be eligible for grants that would help in an effort to either build a new indoor pool, maybe two, with an eye on an eventual school-sanctioned swim program.
Boys SoccerA young boys soccer team with no returning seniors from a year ago turned in its best season since 2014, ending a five-year state tournament drought.
Payson went 10-5 and finished second in the 2A Central Region behind No. 1 Chino Valley. The Longhorns battled the Cougars before falling 2-0 in the only meeting between the teams. Payson also gave No. 2 Blue Ridge all it wanted in a 1-0 state tournament loss. Blue Ridge won the state championship.
Seven Longhorns earmed all-region honors, led by juniors Esgar Reyes and Mike Dominguez and sophomore Ismael Urquiza, who all made the first team. Reyes was voted 2A Central Offensive Player of the Year and also made the all-state first team. Dominguez was second team all-state. Urquiza was honorable mention all-state.
Chris Avakian’s 14-year run as head coach ended after the season.
Cline leads griddersSenior Trevor Cline and 13 other Longhorns earned All-3A Metro East Region football accolades with Cline voted region Player of the Year.
Cline was one of six Longhorns (2-5, 2-2 region) voted to the first team. Other first team honorees included senior Soto Sellis (OL), juniors Travis Christianson (LB), Mike Dominguez (P) and Hunter Stanfield (DL) and sophomore Dexter Waterman (Def. Utility/Flex).
Cline ran for 993 yards on 124 carries, an average of 8.0 yards per carry, and nine touchdowns and threw for 515 yards and four TDs in seven games this season.
Volleyball
Kylee Carnes was voted 3A East Defensive Player of the Year.
She was one of four Longhorn seniors earning recognition on the All-3A East team, joining Alex Hagan on the first team.
Carnes, who’ll continue her career at South Mountain CC, was honorable mention all-state.
The Longhorns (11-7) finished third in the 3A East (6-4) and beat Phoenix Bourgade Catholic in a play-in game to reach the state tournament.
Payson split two matches against Blue Ridge, winning 3-0 in Wilson Dome on Oct. 6 to end a six-game 3A East losing streak against the Yellow Jackets.
Cross Country
The girls cross country team qualified for the state tournament by finishing fourth among eight teams in the Div. 3 East Section Meet at Crossroads Park on Nov. 4.
Aubrie Mercer finished 12th in 21 minutes 5 minutes, followed by McKenzie Ball (17th in 21:46.1), Winnie Paine (26th in 22:45.7), Emma Paine (27th in 22:54.4) and Lydia Schouten (40th in 24:59.1).
Academic honorsFive Payson High School student-athletes earned Academic All-American status for the 2019-20 school year announced in 2020 — Lance Beckner, Makenzie Brade, Trevor Cline, Jordan Harger and Raci Miranda.
To be eligible, a student must be selected to first or second team all-state for team sports, or be an individual state place winner in an individual sport at least once in their high school career. They must also have a GPA of 3.6 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Scholar Athletes
A total of 146 PHS student-athletes earned Arizona Interscholastic Association Scholar Athlete Awards for excellence in the classroom and in extracurricular activities for the 2019-20 school year.
Leading the way are AIA PHS Senior Male Scholar Athlete of the Year Porter Flake and AIA PHS Senior Female Scholar Athlete of the Year Sadie Hazelo.
Sexton Woman of Will
Kaitlyn “Katie” Sexton earned the BSN Sports Under Armour Women of Will Graduation Award for Payson High.
She ranked as the Longhorns’ No. 3 golfer behind two boys as a junior and entered her final season ranked No. 2 as the only girl on the varsity before the season ended after two nine-hole matches.
The award was based on a variety of criteria: athletics, academics, sportsmanship, leadership and community service.
