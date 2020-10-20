The Gila County Health and Emergency Management Department reported another death linked to COVID Thursday. That brings the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Gila County to 62. The most recent fatality was a resident of Globe.
The county report states that 48 deaths are among non-tribal members, with 14 members of Native American tribes within the county’s boundaries.
Over the course of the pandemic, the county has had 781 confirmed cases of disease (not counting cases on the San Carlos Apache Reservation). There are still 67 active cases — 61 in Globe; four in Payson; and two in Claypool.
Overall, Payson has had the most cases, with 382; second is Globe with 269 cases.
Having the most cases, Payson has seen the most deaths from it, with 33 reported. Globe has seen nine residents die of the disease; two have died in Miami; and one resident has died in each of these communities: Hayden, Pine, Star Valley and Tonto Basin.
During the month of October, the number of cases in long-term care facilities rose. The most recent report shows 196 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the seven care facilities in the county. It shows 138 cases among residents; 58 among staff; and 30 deaths.
In the previous week, Oct. 8, there were 178 confirmed cases; 124 cases among residents and 54 staff members had tested positive. At that time 28 deaths were attributed to COVID-19.
At the start of October, a total of 156 cases in care facilities were confirmed: 111 residents and 45 staff. The report shows 28 deaths in total at that time.
Contact tmcquerrey@payson.com
