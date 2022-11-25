Arizona’s setting the pace for a winter COVID surge — with the most explosive increases in Gila County.
New COVID cases as a daily average have increased just 1% in the U.S., but 110% in Arizona, 300% in Gila County — the fastest rate of increase in the state.
The infection rate in Apache County remains the highest in the state — 120 per 100,000 — which is six times the statewide average. Gila County’s second — with 44 per 100,000, more than double the statewide rate.
The explosive increase in new cases in Gila County reflects one of the state’s lowest vaccination rates — just 61%. Worse yet, the federal Centers for Disease Control estimates that even in highly vaccinated areas, only about 12% of the population has gotten the second and third booster shots intended to maximize protection from both infection and serious illness.
Gila County is reporting about 24 new cases daily. The death rate in Gila County is about 0.21 per 100,000, three times the statewide average.
The surge may reflect the arrival of the immune-defense-evading Omicron strains that have driven a big surge in new cases in Europe and elsewhere. However, surveillance and genetic testing of the new strains has faded along with the expiration of most major federal pandemic grants — so it’s hard to be certain.
Epidemiologists say the new strains of Omicron are much better at evading the protection of the vaccines or the protection offered by a previous infection. Fortunately, vaccination and a previous exposure still sharply reduce the chances an infection with the new strains will cause serious illness or death.
Doctors worry that we’re headed for a big winter surge thanks to the lack of precautions, the new strains, the lack of testing and widespread resumption of travel and gatherings. Moreover, the failure of people to get treatment quickly as well as a decline in federal money to pay for treatments for people without insurance may boost the death rate when a new surge takes hold.
Doctors stress the continuing need to get vaccinated and boosted, get tested if you develop symptoms and isolate if you test positive.
The Arizona Legislature outlawed a vaccine mandate in schools — despite the availability of a safe, well-tested vaccine. The backlash in some circles against the COVID vaccine together with misinformation on social media channels has actually resulted in a decline in school vaccinations — not just for COVID but for measles, the flu and other preventable diseases. This means schools will likely remain a reservoir for infection, feeding new surges as new variants come ashore.
The COVID virus has proven better at spawning new, ever-more infectious strains than almost any virus ever closely studied, according to a summary of recent research in the journal Nature.
Scientists are still studying the ability of the virus to swap out chunks of genes that make it more infectious. This ability has supercharged the viruses ability to not only spread faster — but reinfect people who have recovered from an infection by a previous virus. Omicron was the first clue scientists had to this unsettling ability — but new versions of Omicron have underscored the lesson. Now different, faster-spreading variants are emerging all over the world — often displacing the existing strain and causing a whole new round of infections.
Currently, scientists are tracking roughly a dozen fast-spreading, immune-system-evading variants all over the world.
Epidemiologists have started referring to it as a “swarm” or “variant soup,” which makes it increasingly difficult to contain — or predict the evolution of the pandemic. Most of the borrowed and swapped out changes appear to relate to a portion of the spike protein called the receptor binding domain (RBD). The vaccines — and immune system defenses — key on this spike protein. The more changes a variant has in this group of genes, the faster it seems to spread.
Doctors think that some areas may suffer what amounts to a double wave — with new variants spreading at the same time — or in quick succession.
The booster shots are now formulated to target mutations found in Omicron, which have up until this point provided substantial added protection from both infection and serious illness — including for people already vaccinated or recovered from an earlier infection.
Pfizer has released study results showing that in a clinical trial involving people over 55 the booster shot increases antibodies by 400% for at least a month. The antibodies target Omicron and several of its most worrisome variants. It’s unclear how long the extra protection lasts — since the study measured antibody levels rather than infection and hospitalization rates over time. The shots measured antibodies against Omicron and the variants BA.4 and BA.5, which have become the dominant strains in the U.S. They didn’t measure the response against BQ.1 and BQ1.1, which caused the surge in Europe and could now account for fast-growing infection rates in places like Gila and Apache counties.
Unfortunately, the federal effort to develop and distribute new, more effective vaccines has faltered. Republicans blocked inclusion of billions of dollars for tests, vaccine development, and vaccine distribution in the most recent pandemic relief measure. The Biden administration has now asked the lame duck session of Congress to revive the Trump era Operation Warp Speed, with $5 billion for next-generation vaccines and treatments — part of a $9.25 billion pandemic spending package.
In the meantime, the federal government has little money left to provide support for development of entirely new vaccines designed to target something besides the rapidly evolving spike protein. Researchers are also working on a nasal spray vaccine to replace the shot-in-the-arm vaccine. Such a vaccine would be easier to distribute and administer. Perhaps more important, it would provide greater protection in the nasal passages — which we now know is where the COVID virus gains entry to the body. However, nasal spray vaccines face significant problems in actually making it into the bloodstream and stimulating an immune response, which is why they’re so rare — compared to the well-tested shot in the arm.
The U.S. has invested most of its resources in the existing, mRNA vaccines designs. China, India, Russia and even Iran have all developed nasal spray vaccines, but have not released data on effectiveness.
A host of economic, bureaucratic and scientific problems are once again slowing vaccine development in the United States — which explains why it typically takes a decade to develop a new vaccine here. The government’s purchase agreements with Pfizer and Moderna prevent the government from providing vaccine doses to researchers developing alternatives. This prevents effective studies comparing the new vaccines to the existing vaccines — which remains the key to winning new approvals.
So in the meantime — doctors urge people in areas like Gila, Apache and Navajo counties where the virus is once again spreading rapidly to take steps to protect themselves.
Get vaccinated.
Get boosted after four to six months.
And get boosted again after another four to six months.
That’s critical for people in the high risk groups — like those over 55 and people with immune system vulnerabilities or high risk conditions — like diabetes.
It’s also critical even if you’ve already recovered from a previous infection.
And even if you’re in the larger groups that faces a lower risk of serious illness and death — it remains critical to protecting the people in the high risk group — like the parents and grandparents and relatives likely exposed to the new strains at holiday gatherings.
So monitor your symptoms and exposures, get tested if symptoms develop and isolate if you test positive.
