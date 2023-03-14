COVID’s been dwindling across the country – but cases have surged again in Navajo, Apache and Gila Counties.
In the past two weeks, cases have jumped 14% statewide -including 224% in Apache County, 59% in Navajo County and 36% in Gila County.
Updated: March 15, 2023 @ 2:09 am
Gila County’s rate has risen to 8 – matching the statewide average. However, the county’s death rate is about seven times the statewide rate.
All three counties now have between 10% and 14% of COVID tests coming back positive.
Gila County for the past two weeks has suffered the state’s highest death rate. And the hospitalization rate’s still on the rise – up 14% in the past two weeks.
About 61% of county residents have gotten vaccinated – but only 31% of those have gotten a booster shot. Among those over 65 who remain the most likely to die if they get infected, 76% have been vaccinated and 49% have gotten at least one booster shot.
The county’s reporting about 30 new cases a week – and administering about 50 doses of the vaccine.
Meanwhile, one of the worst flu seasons in years appears to have ended.
Arizona has reported 33,000 lab-confirmed flu cases this season. The flu season got off to a fast, intense start – with levels far above normal in December. But reports of new cases have declined to well below normal since about January 15 – and have now all but ceased.
Gila County reported 392.
RSV has also disappeared, after an intense, early season, with about four times the normal number of confirmed cases.
Gila County had a total of 183 RSV cases, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services website.
