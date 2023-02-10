COVID cases remain stubbornly common in Gila County, with an infection rate one-third higher than the rest of the state as a daily average in the past two weeks.
Cases statewide have increased 12% in the past two weeks, but cases in Gila County have actually declined 3%.
The county’s infection rate stands at 8 per 100,000 – compared to a statewide rate of 6 per 100,000. That’s much lower than the infection rate at the peak of the pandemic, thanks to the number of people who have either recovered from an earlier infection or gotten vaccinated.
Nonetheless, the new, much more infectious variants of omicron continue to drive new cases.
Roughly about 10% of those infected continue to develop Long Covid – even those aged 30 to 50 who have a lower risk of death and serious illness. Long Covid can cause debilitating symptoms that last for years. People who are vaccinated may still get infected by the new strains – but even then they’re much less likely to develop Long Covid than the unvaccinated.
As a result, doctors urge people to get vaccinated – and six months later a booster shot. People in high risk groups – including anyone over 65 – should get a second or even a third booster at intervals. The latest booster shots are formulated to provide very strong initial protection even against variants like XX.B.1, which is much better at infecting people who have recovered from an earlier strain.
Since the onset of the pandemic, 2.4 million Arizona residents have been infected and 1 in 221 residents have died – a total of 32,881 deaths.
Every day about 441 new cases are reported in the state – along with 15 deaths. About 503 Arizonans are currently hospitalized – 45 of them in intensive care units, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services website..
Maricopa County has seen a 32% increase in new cases in the past two weeks, which means Gila County could see another surge soon – given the high volume of travel between the Valley and Rim Country.
Gila County has so far reported 21,000 infections and 415 deaths. The county has a fatality rate of 775 per 100,000 – nearly double the statewide average. This likely reflects the county’s high average age combined with a low vaccination rate. About 53% of Gila County residents have been fully vaccinated compared to 76% of the statewide population.
Gila County added 29 new cases last week and two additional deaths.
