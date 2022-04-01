After weeks of decline, new COVID cases have jumped up again in Gila County — perhaps reflecting the arrival of an even faster-spreading version of Omicron becoming dominant.
Cases have risen by 42% as a daily average for the past two weeks and Gila County once again has the state’s highest death rate — roughly double the statewide average.
Nonetheless, Payson schools on Monday reported zero new cases for the first time in weeks.
A surge in cases in Europe, China and elsewhere coupled with the spread of a new Omicron strain has prompted health officials to redouble their appeals to the public to get vaccinated — and boosted.
The federal Food and Drug Administration this week recommended a fourth shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines for everyone over 50 years of age as well as people with compromised immune systems. The shot should come at least four months after the first booster shot, which should come at least four months after the first two shots.
The FDA will reportedly recommend everyone get a booster shot by this fall, while the vaccine makers continue working on a version that offers longer-lasting protection.
A study involving half a million people in Israel found that one booster shot significantly lowered the mortality rate — and a second booster lowered the mortality rate further. Applying that data to a computer model, federal officials concluded that a second booster would save thousands of lives and avert tens of thousands of hospitalizations if the virus surges again in the summer or fall.
However, vaccination efforts have slowed to a crawl, the federal money that provided free testing and antiviral treatments has run out, schools have lifted most restrictions — and some politicians continue to crusade against vaccine mandates, which have proven highly effective in slowing the spread of disease and preventing serious illness.
In fact, last week the Arizona Legislature advanced a bill that would actually bar vaccine mandates in schools even if the shots for kids emerge from the current emergency authorization and become recommended after the existing, exhaustive review process. The bill was supported by Sen. Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff), who represents Rim Country and the White Mountains.
The ongoing decline in new cases in Arizona has fueled the wholesale reduction in protective efforts and vaccine campaigns, although the virus remains widespread and the even more infectious BA.2 Omicron strain has increasingly replaced BA.1 — which was far more easily spread than any previous strain.
The virus keeps getting more infectious as it evolves — which is one reason it’s now spreading rapidly in places like China and Hong Kong, where stringent lockdowns, contact tracing, business closures and stay-at-home orders have kept previous outbreaks in check. The death rates in China and Hong Kong are now soaring, mostly because so small a percentage of the elderly are vaccinated in either place.
In the U.S., cases have dropped 12% in the past two weeks and by 30% in Arizona. However, that number is not as reliable as it has been — since many people are now using at-home tests to confirm an infection rather than going to public test sites or doctors’ offices where the positive tests are reported. The 35% drop in hospitalizations in Arizona in the past two weeks probably remains a better measure of the trend.
Cases have risen by 42% as a daily average in Gila County in the past two weeks, although hospitalizations have dropped 44%. The state’s death rate of 1.32 per 100,000 for the period is the highest in the state. That’s nearly twice the state’s death rate of 0.66.
Other rural Arizona counties are doing better. Navajo County has seen a 61% decline and Apache County a 70% decline in new cases as a daily average in the past two weeks. Hospitalizations have decreased 62% in Navajo County and 63% in Apache County. The death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 in Navajo County and 0.99 per 100,000 in Apache County – still well above the statewide average.
Fortunately, Arizona has a higher vaccination rate than China or Hong Kong, which may help us avoid a fresh spike from the latest variant. Statewide, 70% of the population has at least one shot. That includes 105% of those over 65 — which adds up to more than 100% because of second shots and boosters.
However, only 50% of Gila County residents have had at least one shot — and 79% of those over 65.
In Navajo County, 50% of the off-reservation population and 82% of those over 65 have had at least one shot. In Apache County, 49% of the off-reservation population and 64% of those over 65 have gotten at least one shot.
The low vaccination rates in the three- county area likely accounts for a death rate that’s much higher than the state or national average.
Epidemiologists say that both strains of Omicron can more readily infect someone who has either recovered from a previous infection or finished their initial two-shot vaccination at least six months ago. A booster shot mostly restores strong protection against infection — but it appears to wane again after three to six months. That’s why the federal government is on the brink of recommending a second booster shot — starting with high-risk groups, especially the elderly.
Even when one of the Omicron strains causes a breakthrough infection, the vaccines provide strong protection against serious illness and death. Almost all the deaths in the most recent Omicron surge have been among the unvaccinated.
Nonetheless, a state Senate panel last week voted 3-5 to ban any mandatory Covid vaccine in the state’s schools, ignoring the recommendations of the Arizona Public Health Association, the Arizona Academy of Family Physicians, the Arizona Education Association and the Arizona chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
The vaccine for children aged 5-12 remains approved on an emergency use basis, which means it can’t yet be made mandatory like the measles, mumps, rubella, chicken pox, polio and other approved vaccines. The bill would bar a school vaccine mandate even if public health officials complete the exhaustive process for full, regular approval for children. Several states – including California and Louisiana – plan to require the COVID vaccine. Most states have not. But only few have actually sought to bar future approval of a mandate for schools, including Tennessee, Georgia and Florida.
Local representatives supported the ban on all future school vaccine mandates, including Sen. Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff) and Sen. Kelly Townsend (R-Apache Junction). Both are seeking the Republican nomination in the redrawn State Legislative District 7, which includes Rim Country and the White Mountains.
Since the onset of the pandemic, COVID has killed 63 people under the age of 20 in Arizona and hospitalized 4,707.
The COVID vaccines have minimal side effects in children, mostly fleeting symptoms like fever, fatigue, pain in the arm and sometimes nausea, chills or muscle pain. The symptoms are generally fleeting — and much less serious than the potential complications of the disease. Children also have a much lower risk of developing serious illness from an infection than do adults, but epidemiologists say that vaccinating children with a safe and effective vaccine remains a key to preventing continued spread of the virus in the community.
Meanwhile, scientists continue to work on developing a vaccine that delivers long-term protection from a single dose without booster shots, perhaps a vaccine that doesn’t target the rapidly evolving spike protein the virus uses to break into cells.
