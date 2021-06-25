Vaccination rates down.
COVID cases up.
That’s the unsettling picture that has emerged in the past two weeks, with northern Arizona reporting relatively low vaccination rates and a reversal of the long, steady decline in new cases.
Statewide, Arizona’s still in the bottom third of states for vaccinations — with about 48% of the population receiving at least one dose. Gila County is close to the state average.
Experts say faltering vaccination rates could account for the state’s 9% increase in new cases and 4% rise in deaths as a daily average in the past two weeks.
In Gila County, 49% of the population is fully vaccinated and the infection rate is about 6.6 per day per 100,000 population and on the rise, according to the website CovidActNow, based on federal Centers for Disease Control data.
Some of the increase in new cases may stem from the spread of new, more dangerous and infectious strains in Arizona. That includes the Delta variant, which caused a record surge in deaths in India — especially among younger people.
So far, genetic labs in Arizona have confirmed 49 cases of the Delta variant from India, 4,000 cases of the Alpha variant and 1,500 cases of the Epsilon variant — all of which are roughly 60% more easily spread than the original strain. Arizona is not doing much to track the spread of the new strains. Labs run the genetic analysis on less than half a percent of the cases in Gila County, according to a tracking website maintained by Tgen. (https://pathogen.tgen.org/covidseq-tracker/)
The more infectious variants now probably account for a third of the cases in Arizona, according to the online analysis. Some of the variants appear more likely to infect children and young people and to cause more serious illness.
The current vaccines still work well against the known variants, with the protection levels dropping from about 95% to more like 80%.
However, the big drop in vaccination rates coupled with a full reopening of businesses and a sharp decline in the use of masks in public has given the new variants an opening — and begun to reverse a weeks-long decline in new cases.
The CDC has said people who are fully vaccinated can resume relatively normal life — both indoors and outdoors.
However, until vaccination rates reach 70% to 90%, everyone should avoid super-spreader events where large numbers of people are packed together and not wearing masks. Moreover, people who have not been vaccinated should continue to wear masks whenever they can’t socially distance — especially indoors.
Although new infections remain far below the January peaks, the trend remains worrisome. So health officials have renewed their pleas for people to get vaccinated. Many pharmacies and doctor’s offices can now offer the free shots — often without an appointment. Nonetheless, the pace of the nation’s mass vaccination program has dropped 60% in recent weeks and the nation now appears unlikely to reach the safety of herd immunity — with 80% of the population vaccinated — until late this year or even next year. If the roughly 20% of people who say they won’t get the shot stick to their guns, we may never reach herd immunity and COVID will continue to circulate at low levels indefinitely.
The state says that about 95% of the new cases in recent weeks have been among people who have not been vaccinated. Even when someone who has gotten fully vaccinated gets infected, the disease appears much milder — greatly reducing the risk of hospitalization or death.
Epidemiologists hope that the vaccination of teenagers will spur a surge before school reopens in August and that the federal government will soon approve a vaccine for children younger than 12.
Clearly, people who have recovered from an infection are less likely to get infected again — contributing to herd immunity. Studies suggest recovery from infection provides lasting resistance — which is boosted further by getting the shot.
In Gila County, at least 7,000 have recovered from an infection — or about 13% of the population. Some of those people may have also gotten vaccinated — which means you can’t just add the 49% vaccination rate and the 13% recovery rate to conclude 62% of the population is now protected. But even if you could, that’s still far short of herd immunity.
So the key to finally ending the pandemic remains a high vaccination rate — especially with the out-of-control spread of the virus in most of the unvaccinated world. The virus has shown an alarming ability to develop new, more dangerous variants — and the minimal vaccination rates in Africa, South America and many countries in the Middle East and Asia provide lots of opportunities for the virus to evolve.
The state department of health services tracks vaccinations by zip code and age groups.
The state’s website shows relatively high vaccination rates in Payson, but very low rates in southern Gila County. Most of the surrounding counties have lower vaccination rates than Payson.
Unfortunately, vaccination rates are very low in the non-reservation portions of southern Apache County as well as most of southern Gila County.
Statewide, 86% of those older than 65 have been fully vaccinated, compared to just 40% of those aged 15 to 34. Vaccination rates generally rise steadily with age. This means schools could become the focal point for new outbreaks when classes resume, given the relatively low vaccination rates among young kids and their parents. (https://www.azdhs.gov/covid19/data/index.php#vaccination-coverage-byage)
In Apache County, just 17% of the total population and a dangerously low 30% of those over 65 have been vaccinated, in the non-reservation portions of the county. Curiously, 19% of those between the ages of 15 and 34 have been vaccinated — but only 11%-14% of those aged 35 to 44. That’s a very different pattern from most other counties.
Navajo County is doing better — with 28% fully vaccinated, including 59% of those over 65. That’s dramatically lower than the state average — but much better than neighboring Apache County. About 22% of those aged 15-34 have been vaccinated.
In Gila County, 38% of the population is fully vaccinated, including 67% of those older than 65, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services website. About 23% of those aged 15 to 34 have been vaccinated — with percentages increasing steadily with age.
Apache County
5.8 new daily cases per 100,000
1.07 infection rate (7-day average)
5.5% positive test rate
17% population fully vaccinated
Medium Vulnerability
Navajo County
11.7 new daily cases per 100,000
1.14 infection rate
8.6% positive test rate
29% fully vaccinated
Very High Vulnerability
Gila County
6.6 new daily cases per 100,000
0.95 infection rate
3% positive test rate
49% fully vaccinated
Medium Vulnerability
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!