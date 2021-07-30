More than two dozen residents in northern Gila County have tested positive for COVID in the past week, according to recently released numbers from the county.
Between July 17 and July 23, COVID-19 disease investigators confirmed 84 cases throughout the county. The most cases, 40, is in Globe with 23 in Payson.
“These cases have caused an increase in emergency department visits and hospitalizations, including intensive care admissions,” said Stella Gore, public health emergency preparedness manager. “The recent increase has been discovered in mostly non-vaccinated individuals.”
Due to the rising number of cases, the Gila County Health and Emergency Management team will again announce COVID numbers from the Arizona Department of Health Services on Mondays. This data will have a two-day delay to confirm location and testing results.
The Roundup will publish those numbers every Friday.
Gila County Health and Emergency Management, the Arizona Department of Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to recommend COVID-19 vaccinations for those ages 12 and up. COVID vaccines are free and widely available.
“If you are not vaccinated for COVID-19, our recommendation is to adhere to all previous guidance given to mitigate the spread of this virus. Maintain social distancing, avoid large gatherings, wear a mask when in public, maintain proper hygiene and stay home when you are feeling ill,” Gore wrote.
For more information on any other reportable COVID metric and for vaccine percentages, visit AZDHS.gov.
For COVID-19 vaccinations, call the Gila County Vaccine Hotline at 928-910-4009.
For COVID-19 testing in northern Gila County, contact the Gila County Health Department Testing Hotline at 928-200-7668.
For COVID-19 testing in southern Gila County contact the Gila County Health Department Testing Hotline at 928-961-1284.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines are available at the Gila County Health Office in Payson, 110 W. Main St., Suite A. Call 928-474-1210 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!