The nation’s most ambitious mass vaccination effort is going slower than expected while the surge of new COVID-19 cases continues to climb.
The rest of Arizona has essentially caught up or even passed Navajo and Apache counties, who at one point had among the highest rates in the state.
Statewide in the past week reported new cases have declined 15%, while deaths have risen 16% and hospitalizations have risen 21%. The decline in average daily cases may prove misleading, however, given the sharp drop in tests administered in the past week. A lag in reporting new cases over the Christmas holiday may also have contributed to the decline.
The rush to administer vaccines comes as deaths in the U.S. top 338,000 and a new, more easily spread strain of the virus spreads globally. First detected in Great Britain, the more infectious strain has already shown up in neighboring Colorado.
The county has obtained enough doses of the vaccine to cover most front-line health workers — with nursing homes receiving doses through a separate distribution system.
Gila County has so far given about 300 shots to front-line medical workers, according to Josh Beck, with the county health department. That’s just an estimate, due to the somewhat chaotic distribution of the first doses of vaccine.
Nursing homes are also receiving vaccines through a separate system and state officials estimate they’ll be completed by mid January.
The next phase — the 1B group —will include front-line essential workers including jobs like teachers, law enforcement, prisons, adults older than 75 and health care workers not included in the first phase. However, it’s unclear when doses for those groups will arrive.
The county will post vaccine times for each priority group on its website and Facebook page. This week, the county will complete front-line medical staff, dentists other front-line medical workers.
“Gila County will continue to work with our media partners and social media channels, and Everbridge, to promote the progress of the current group and what group will be next. Additionally anyone can contact us at covid19vaccine@gilacountyaz.gov or by calling 928-402-8789,” said Beck.
The 1C group will get its turn in coming weeks, including adults older than 65, adults with high-risk medical conditions, and adults living in “congregate” settings like group homes.
Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread.
At midweek, Gila County reported an average of about 38 cases per day, or 70 cases per 100,000 population.
The spread of the virus has slowed here in the past two weeks as other counties have passed Gila County, including Maricopa County with 76 cases per 100,000 and Pima County with 86 cases per 100,000. The heavily Hispanic counties in western and southern Arizona now have the highest infection rates, including 102 per 100,000 in La Paz County, 120 per 100,000 in Yuma County and 101 per 100,000 in Santa Cruz County.
Statewide, hospitalizations due to the pandemic remain at the highest rate ever, with 4,475 hospitalized COVID patients on Dec. 29.
Gila County now crossed well into the “red zone” when it comes to school benchmarks. At this level of community spread, the state recommends only online classes for schools. The benchmarks for the week ending Dec. 23 showed Gila County with 671 cases — with the recommended level for in-person classes set at 10 per 100,000. When it came to the percentage of positive tests, Gila County was at 12% — compared to a recommended level of below 5%. For that same week, COVID-like illness accounted for 12% of hospital visits, compared to a “minimal spread” level of less than 5%.
So most hopes for containing the pandemic and returning to some semblance of normal now rest on the rapid administration of a vaccine.
The federal government has distributed some 11 million doses of vaccines that prevent infection in 95% of people who get the two-shot regimen. However, as of Wednesday only 2.1 million doses had actually been administered — most of them to front-line medical workers, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control website.
Rural counties like Gila started getting their shots a week later than the urbanized counties due to concerns about whether rural health departments had set up a system to administer the shots and store them at 20 or 80 degrees below zero.
Overall, Arizona has lagged behind most other states in vaccine distribution according to one national database that pulls together reports from health departments. The database showed that as of Dec. 23 Arizona had vaccinated less than 0.2% of the population, compared to 2% in North Dakota and more than 1% in West Virginia.
Arizona as of Dec. 26 had received 315,000 doses and administered just 12,000 shots, according to the national database.
Front-line Arizona health care workers started getting their shots on Dec. 16, although the shots didn’t arrive in Gila County until a week later.
Nursing homes are also a top priority group, with a fresh surge of cases reported in nursing homes throughout the state. Nursing homes are generally getting access to vaccinations for residents and staff through a separate distribution system that bypasses the county health departments. So far, nursing homes account for 38% of the deaths in the pandemic — some 106,000 residents and staff. So far the fatality rate for nursing home residents with a confirmed infection is 13%, compared to 2% overall.
Gila County’s relying on health care partners like Ponderosa Family Care to administer shots, but will also set up additional clinics and work with doctors’ offices.
Teachers are near the head of the list after front-line medical workers, but it’s unclear at this point when they can get vaccinated.
“Gila County, in cooperation with our school superintendents, are working together to take advantage of online schedules to ensure educators and support staff are provided the opportunity to be vaccinated. This approach will limit any impacts to the learning environment while students are still learning online. As part of group 1B, we have events scheduled with the schools in the coming weeks,” said Beck.
The U.S. government spent billions backing research efforts to develop vaccines and reserved initial batches. Experimental RNA-messenger vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna were the first to conclude Phase III clinical trials showing them to be safe and effective.
Federal officials say they hope to distribute enough doses to protect 100 million people in the U.S. by the end of March, although in the first few weeks the actual number of shots administered has lagged badly behind projections. Federal officials say they hope to distribute enough doses for everyone who wants a shot to get one by June, but is still negotiating with the drug companies to obtain an adequate supply.
The just-signed second pandemic relief package includes nearly $8 billion to help county health departments administer the vaccine. The first round of stimulus in the spring included $340 million for vaccine distribution.
Meanwhile, Great Britain last week continued to lead the way on vaccine approvals by giving the green light to a vaccine developed by researchers from Oxford and AstraZeneca.
This vaccine uses a different, more standard technology and costs about $3 per dose — about one-tenth as much as the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. It’s also easy to store and remains viable for months at room temperature.
In clinical trials, the AstraZeneca vaccine was 90% effective with an initial half-strength shot, followed by a second, full-dose shot. Researchers are still struggling to account for that result. However, the cheap, stable vaccine may prove crucial in countries without the money or technology to distribute and store the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The U.S. has also reserved enough doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to inoculate millions.
It’s unclear how health departments will dole out the different types of vaccines as they become available and whether the federal Food and Drug Administration will follow Great Britain’s lead in quickly approving the AstraZeneca vaccine.
England is also administering as many initial doses as possible, since the first shot provides 50% or 60% protection — even if it means delaying the second dose. That decision would essentially double the number of people receiving partial protection as the virus peaks and the new, more infectious variant spreads.
China has also developed a vaccine which it says has proven 90% effective, although China has not released full results of its clinical trials.
Russia has approved use of its vaccine — Sputnik V, which it has provided to Belarus and Argentina. Clinical trial results suggest that vaccine is also 90% effective. However, Russia started its inoculation program before completing clinical trials, leading to widespread skepticism.
