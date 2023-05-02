Covid cases and deaths continue to rise in Gila County, which has a much lower vaccination rate than the rest of the state or nation. The CDC urges everyone to get vaccinated - and then also get a bivalent booster shot after four to 12 months that's been formulated to protect against the new, much more infectious strains of the virus.
Centers for Disease Control data and a NY Times graphic.
Covid cases and deaths continue to rise in Gila County, which has a much lower vaccination rate than the rest of the state or nation. The CDC urges everyone to get vaccinated - and then also get a bivalent booster shot after four to 12 months that's been formulated to protect against the new, much more infectious strains of the virus.
Centers for Disease Control data and a NY Times graphic.
That’s understandable. It’s kind of like a bad first marriage.
Alas – when it comes to COVID, we’re still paying alimony.
Especially in Gila County, where COVID cases are still rising and the death rate’s double the statewide average – which in turn has perhaps the worst death rate in the country.
And that’s mostly because the area has stubbornly low vaccination rates.
In the past week, Gila County has reported 27 new cases. Out of the 168 reported COVID tests – 10% came back positive, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Gila County cases rose 9% in the past week – with four deaths, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control.
Statewide, cases rose 16% to 3,200 new reported infections and 80 additional deaths. The CDC figures show Gila County with a death rate about six times the statewide average in recent weeks.
Only 53% of Gila County residents who don’t live on the reservation have even gotten their first two COVID shots, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. That compares to about 75% statewide. Only 85% of those over 65 have gotten vaccinated – which compares to 102% statewide, which is more than 100% because of booster shots.
The vaccination rate drops steadily among people younger than 65. In Gila County, only 17% of those under 20 have gotten vaccinated – compared to 38% statewide.
Each week, another 4,000 people in Arizona and another 94,000 people nationally get infected. Moreover, an additional 23 people in Arizona and 1,100 people nationally end up dying.
Only an estimated 17% of the US population so far has gotten the updated booster, according to a summary in Scientific American. The percentage is probably lower in Arizona – especially in vaccine-resistant areas like Gila County.
And that accounts for the increase in new cases and deaths here, while cases nationally continue to decline, say epidemiologists.
So you may not want to think about COVID anymore.
And you may not want to have a sore arm and a day of feeling crummy after getting your booster shot.
But that just means the bill will come due every month, measured in lives, illness and medical bills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!