Arizona has lifted the public health emergency and life is seemingly back to normal — but COVID’s still taking a steady and stealthy toll in Arizona — especially in rural areas like Gila County.
Recent studies have shown that the virus can cause chronic infections that supercharge its ability to adapt to the immune system. A lack of medical insurance has dramatically increased the toll of the pandemic — costing 338,000 lives in the U.S. and adding $106 billion to medical costs.
There’s growing evidence that the pandemic has created weird changes in the behavior of other viruses, from the flu to monkeypox. This big shift in normal disease patterns could arise from interactions with the COVID virus, but likely also reflects changes in our behavior — including isolation, mask wearing and declining vaccination rates for other viruses.
The weekly figures show the spread of new strains of the virus in Arizona.
Statewide, known cases have increased 25% as a daily average in the past two weeks to about 2,333 daily — with 2 million cases reported since the start of the pandemic. Roughly one in three Arizona residents has gotten the virus and recovered — although perhaps a quarter has suffered lingering symptoms known as Long Covid. At least 30,000 have died.
In the past two weeks, 24% of tests have come back positive and hospitalizations have risen 32%. The hospitalization rate stands at about 2.5 per 100,000 for all ages — but about 10 per 100,000 for those over 70.
Deaths have actually decreased 15% to about four per day statewide — a total of 30,000 in Arizona since the onset of the pandemic.
Rural northern Arizona is doing worse.
The increase in new cases stands at 181% in Apache County, 115% in Navajo County and 45% in Gila County. The infection rate in Gila County (20 per 100,000) is below the statewide rate (32/100,000).
Neighboring Coconino County (52/100,000) has the highest infection rate as a daily average in the past two weeks.
The Food and Drug Administration, with the support of the Centers for Disease Control advisory committee, also last week approved a vaccine for children under 5. Even unvaccinated children face a much lower risk of serious illness if they’re infected than adults. However, the vaccine reduces the risk to near zero while also making less likely a child will get a mild infection and pass the virus along to others.
Additional research has given scientists more insight into the rapidly evolving virus — while also raising vexing new questions.
Here’s a summary of some of the recent studies:
• Long-term infections breed mutations: The virus can survive and evolve for months in the systems of some people — especially people with weakened immune systems, like patients undergoing chemotherapy or people with HIV, according to a summary of recent research in the journal Nature. Normally, the immune system kills off the virus within several weeks. But doctors have documented infections that have persisted for months. The virus wages a fierce war with the immune system throughout the course of an infection — with generations of the virus developing mutations to survive the attacks of the immune system. The most dangerous mutations make the virus better at smuggling themselves into cells — which makes them more infectious. Other mutations make the virus much better at hiding from the immune systems cells and antibodies — which makes them better at evading the protections of either vaccines or the immune systems. Scientists have found that the mutations that make strains like Omicron so dangerous may have first arisen in a months-long infection in someone with a compromised immune system.
• Weird changes in other viruses: Epidemiologists have noticed weird and unexplained changes in the behavior of other viruses, like the flu and monkeypox — which is a relative of smallpox. The past two winters the flu has virtually vanished — but it has made a comeback in recent months, even though it normally peaks in the winter and fades away in the spring and summer. The RSV respiratory virus that normally mostly infects kids in the winter instead produced a big spike in dangerous infections last summer and early fall. Monkeypox normally limited to portions of Africa has caused an outbreak in a dozen countries worldwide. Scientists so far aren’t sure how to account for the strange trends, but suspect that lockdowns, school closures, mask wearing, the disruption of normal childhood vaccination schedules and other changes may be playing a role.
• Fatal lack of health insurance: The lack of universal health coverage in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic added 338,000 deaths to the toll of the virus in the U.S., according to a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The study compared treatment, infection and testing rates among people with and without insurance. Those without insurance were less likely to get tested and treated — and therefore more likely to spread the virus to their close contacts. That ballooned medical bills by an extra $106 billion — on top of the $438 billion in extra costs incurred by the uninsured annually before the pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, 28 million American had no insurance. Another 9 million lost their insurance due to job loss and unemployment. All that’s bad news, since the federal government has cut back on medical support. That means state medical coverage for the poor will lapse. It also means that it’s much harder now for people without insurance to get free testing or treatment.
