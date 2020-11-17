Rim Country Middle School will return to distance learning until Nov. 30 in response to a student who tested positive for COVID-19 as cases surge back into the “red zone” in Payson.
In addition, one elementary school class went into quarantine after a student from the same family tested positive.
In all, 179 students and staff were asked to quarantine based on their contact with the two infected students. The family of the two students has already been notified and county health care workers are contacting everyone in close contact, according to Payson Unified School District Superintendent Linda Gibson.
Gila County has surged back into the “red zone” on the state’s school reopening benchmarks, with a high case rate and percentage of positive tests. The county has averaged 51 cases per 100,000 for the past week – just behind Graham, Yuma and Apache counties.
The high infection rate in the community was one key factor in the decision to shift RCMS to remote learning. But the lack of substitute teachers to fill in for the teachers who were quarantined also played a role, said Gibson.
“Due to a large number of close contacts and lack of substitute teachers within the district the decision has been made to move all Rim Country Middle School students to distance learning. We are expecting to return to in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 30.”
The district also canceled all extracurricular activities for RCMS.
Some students have ignored mask-wearing recommendations at things like sporting events, prompting fears the gatherings could result in new clusters of cases.
The shift to distance learning will piggyback on the scheduled Thanksgiving break from Nov. 23-27.
All students can continue to pick up curbside meals from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Julia Randall Elementary School at 600 S. Green Valley Parkway.
Fortunately, the district invested much of its federal COVID relief money in outfitting every student with a Chromebook to enhance distance learning. About 15% of the district’s students opted to continue with distance learning even when in-person classes resumed. Moreover, the teachers now have much more experience with delivering their lessons remotely, which should soften the impact of the shift back to distance learning for RCMS.
Gibson noted that health officials don’t know how the two students who tested positive got infected and so don’t know if they got infected at school.
She also noted that testing of the close contacts could reveal other cases.
“We will consult the county on recommendations if this occurs. This has always been the case that we don’t know and can’t make predictions” about future infections and the actions needed in response.
Studies show that younger students are much less likely to get infected, pass the virus along or get seriously ill than adults. Nationally, most clusters of cases in reopened schools have involved high schools, where students mix with six other classes full of students each day.
However, many teachers are older and therefore at increased risk. At least three teachers statewide have died.
The pandemic has worsened an already serious teacher shortage. Some teachers opted to retire rather than return during the pandemic, with the mix of distance learning and personal risk. Several teachers in Payson with risk factors have been teaching remotely to students gathered in class, with the help of a teacher’s aide.
The district has always scrambled for qualified substitute teachers, but the pandemic has again worsened the shortage.
“We do not have enough substitute teachers to cover on a regular day and wouldn’t have coverage for the classes with the number of teachers quarantined,” said Gibson.
The single elementary school class exposed poses a much more manageable problem, since the students spend the day in a single classroom with a single teacher.
The district doesn’t have the capacity to administer tests, but is recommending all of the close contacts see their doctors or take advantage of this week’s testing blitz. The blitz involves a saliva test, which is easier to administer and provides results quickly.
The blitz held one session on Monday and will hold a second session on Friday.
“We don’t do testing,” said Gibson. “We are not in the medical field and will leave the choice to be tested with the individual or family and medical professionals. However, we have shared with our PUSD staff and families the upcoming blitz testings.”
In the meantime, the virus has gone from largely contained to “substantial” spread in the surrounding community in the past several weeks, as mask wearing and social distancing has declined.
As of the week of Oct. 22, Gila County as a whole had crossed over into the red zone on both cases per 100,000 and the percentage of positive tests. We remained in the “green” zone for minimal spread in the percentage of hospital beds filled by COVID-19 patients. However, that measurement reflects hospitalizations in a three-county area.
Hospitalizations are rising, but not as fast as total cases. Deaths are also rising more slowly than new cases, but they typically lag a month behind the caseload.
