The Centers for Disease Control has shortened the recommended time for isolation from 10 days for those with COVID-19 to five days, if asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others. The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the one to two days prior to onset of symptoms and the two to three days after.
Additionally, CDC updated the recommended quarantine period. For people who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second mRNA dose (or more than two months after the J&J vaccine) and not yet boosted, CDC now recommends quarantine for five days followed by strict mask use for an additional five days.
Alternatively, if a five-day quarantine is not feasible, it is imperative that an exposed person wear a well-fitting mask at all times when around others for 10 days after exposure. Individuals who have received their booster shot do not need to quarantine following an exposure, but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure.
For all those exposed, best practice would also include a test for SARS-CoV2 at day five after exposure. If symptoms occur, individuals should immediately quarantine until a test confirms symptoms are not attributable to COVID-19.
If you have any questions please contact Stella Gore with Gila County Health and Emergency Services, 928-402-4328.
