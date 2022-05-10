It’s back.
COVID’s staging a comeback in Gila County — with cases up 360% in the past two weeks. The county’s now reporting about seven new cases a day — a rate of 12 per 100,000, the second highest infection rate in the state.
The resurgence likely reflects the growing dominance of a new strain of Omicron — BA.2, coupled with the county’s low vaccination rate — just over 59%.
The new strain of Omicron is even better at reinfecting people who have been vaccinated or recovered from a previous infection than the original, highly infectious Omicron strain — which caused the record-breaking spike in new infections back in January.
New cases are surging all across northern Arizona — with Navajo, Coconino and Gila counties suffering the biggest increase and highest infection rates in the state. Statewide, 12 of the 15 counties are now reporting increases — contributing to a 65% increase in new cases statewide.
The fresh surge has prompted doctors across the state to urge everyone to get vaccinated. If you’ve been vaccinated, get a booster shot four months after the first two. And if you’re older than 60, get a second booster shot four months after the first one.
The fresh surge in cases comes as the federal government’s COVID relief efforts have hit a partisan wall — with a $10 billion relief package running afoul of the filibuster in the U.S. Senate. The impasse has dried up federal funding to provide free vaccinations. The lack of additional federal funding has also shut down free county tests sites.
Gila County has a high percentage of uninsured residents. So the low vaccination rate, the high infection rate and the lack of coverage for treatments have all hit Gila County harder than most areas of the country.
The new surge also comes just as the state and federal governments have ended their health emergency declaration. Arizona has dropped most restrictions on schools and businesses and the legislature has barred mask mandates and other restrictions on the part of schools and local governments.
Numerous studies have suggested that many of those public health measures, like mask mandates and shutdowns, were only modestly effective in slowing the spread of the virus beyond the early days of the pandemic.
So health experts say the low vaccination rates and the lack of funding for effective treatments has probably played the leading role in the most recent surge in cases, which in Gila County has resulted in a fresh death every three days on average over the past two weeks. Gila County in the past two weeks has reported the fourth highest death rate in the state, behind Santa Cruz, Yavapai and Cochise counties.
The resurgence in new cases comes amidst a host of new studies that suggest the global toll of the pandemic was two or three times higher than previously reported. The World Health Organization study suggests the death toll may have been as much as 10 times the official tally in areas like India, Africa, South America, Russia and elsewhere.
Studies of excess deaths worldwide during the pandemic suggest that at least 15 million people have died, although the official death toll stands at 1 million in the U.S. and 6 million worldwide. This suggests that the U.S. hasn’t done quite as badly as the official numbers suggest — since the U.S. has done a better job of capturing the bulk of the COVID deaths. By contrast, India’s figures included less than 10% of the deaths.
So here’s a summary of some of some recent studies about the pandemic.
• More than a third of people who recover from an initial infection suffer from “long COVID,” which causes mild to severe symptoms that include fatigue, brain fog, heart inflammation, blood clotting, breathlessness and other symptoms, according to a summary of research in the journal Nature.
• COVID remains far more dangerous for people with diabetes than the general population. Some studies suggest that some 30% of people who have died from COVID had diabetes. But more recent studies show that COVID can also cause diabetes — for reasons that remain unclear. People who have recovered from COVID are 40% more likely to develop diabetes in the year after they recover, according to a study of 200,000 people published in the journal Lancet. The more severe the original COVID infection — the more likely the person was to develop diabetes, in which the body either doesn’t produce enough insulin or becomes resistant to its effects.
• Several monoclonal antibody drugs can reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by up to 70%, but only if given very early in the course of the infection, according to dozens of clinical trials reported in the journal Nature. Moreover, those studies suggest that the treatments remain effective in far lower doses than now recommended — which could reduce the cost and greatly increase the supply of effective doses.
One of the great mysteries about COVID centers on the enormous difference in individual response to infection. Some people never even know they’re infected. Most suffer what feels like a bad case of the flu. But a small percentage fall seriously ill — and perhaps 1% die. Researchers are making steady progress in identifying genetic risk factors that determine who’s at the greatest risk of serious illness, according to a report in the journal Nature.
Why is this so so hard for people to understand. My belief is that people have become so distrustful of government that they won’t do what’s best for them. You all need to put down the pitchfork and pick up the walking sticks. If we don’t start working together we will end up wishing for what we could of have. Life is definitely not supposed to be this hard.
