Gila County has surged back into the danger zone with COVID-19 caseloads well above the state and national averages, as social distancing and mask wearing declines and people go back to work and school.
The seven-day average infection rate for Gila County was 47 per 100,000, compared to a statewide rate of 23 per 100,000. Gila County ranks second only to the 52 cases per 100,000 in Graham County.
Statewide, the average number of daily deaths has tripled in the past week, according to a national database maintained by the New York Times.
Based on countywide numbers, Gila County as of the week ending Oct. 18 no longer met the key state benchmark for “moderate” spread of the virus. The county reported 112 cases per 100,000, just above the state threshold of 100 cases per 100,000. The county remains below the threshold for the percentage of positive tests and hospitalizations included in the original school benchmarks.
However, the state last week abruptly changed the guidelines —saying counties only had to meet one of the three benchmarks. That includes hospitalizations in a multi-county area. By that measure, most of the districts in the state now qualify for in-person classes, based on the generally low regional hospitalization rates.
Moreover, the state doesn’t post benchmark data based on school attendance areas and doesn’t even provide those numbers to the schools. That has led to confusion for some districts and parents since the posted benchmarks lump together statistics from very different areas within the county — like Show Low and the Navajo Reservation or Payson and the San Carlos Apache Reservation.
Overall, Arizona has reported 259,000 cases and 1,688 deaths. In the past week, the rolling daily average of infections has risen 68% and the average daily death toll has risen 289%. Even the long-stable hospitalization rate has jumped, rising 32% as a daily average compared to two weeks ago. The surging death rate reflects the rise in new cases perhaps a month ago, since the death rate always lags a surge in new infections.
By contrast, the average number of daily tests has remained about the same, indicating that the state’s not doing much contact tracing in the face of the rising number of cases.
Various national databases give a different snapshot of the trends, depending on how the data is reported and averaged. Nationally, the daily new case rate has jumped 59% in the past two weeks, with deaths increasing 14%. The nation so far has reported 10 million cases and 104,000 deaths.
All the counties in northern Arizona rank in the “red zone” on the Brown University School of Public Health database (https://globalepidemics.org/key-metrics-for-covid-suppression/).
That database shows a seven-day infection rate of 47/100,000 in Gila County. Coconino, Apache, Navajo, Graham, and Yuma counties also rank in the red zone — the highest risk category. The website says counties in the red zone are at the tipping point, which means they should impose stay-at-home orders and undertake widespread contact tracing to contain the virus.
The rest of Arizona ranks in the “orange zone,” which still means the virus is widespread in the community. The experts recommend stay-at-home orders and/or rigorous testing and contact tracing to contain the virus.
The Arizona Department of Health Services website presents a somewhat less alarming picture, based on daily reports. However, those reports aren’t necessarily up to date and often post results from batches of tests on the same day.
The state website on Wednesday listed four new cases and one death in Gila County, with 84 tests reported. On Monday, the state website listed no cases, no fatalities and 54 tests, reflecting the big day to day differences. The state website listed a 7.6% positive test rate. Since the start of the pandemic, Gila County has reported 2,168 cases, 75 deaths and 19,800 tests in a county with 52,000 residents.
Figuring out the shifts in the state’s advisory benchmarks for school reopening can also prove challenging. The most recent numbers are based on the week ending Oct. 18. Moreover, the benchmarks posted on the state’s website present countywide averages, which sometimes means combining numbers for things like hospital beds from adjoining counties.
The numbers posted on the state website on Thursday showed that Gila County crossed the “moderate spread” threshold and entered the “widespread” category for the week of Oct. 18 with 112 cases per 100,000 population.
The original state benchmark guidelines recommended districts remain within the “moderate spread” category to offer hybrid classes, which would mingle online and in-person classes to make sure kids don’t mix with too many other students in the course of the school day.
Gila County remained within the “moderate spread” category for the percentage of positive tests and in the “minimal spread” category when it comes to hospitalization for the week ending Oct. 18.
The hospitalization rate remained low — about 3%, based on a regional average.
Gov. Doug Ducey announced the change in the benchmarks that would allow for in-person classes if a county met just one of the three benchmarks. The original guidelines recommended counties get below “moderate” spread numbers in all three categories before offering hybrid classes and below the “minimal” range for full, in-person classes.
Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman and many groups representing school districts, administrators and teachers complained that they had not been consulted about the change in the state recommendations.
Hospitalization rates remain in the “minimal spread” category in most of the state, which in theory means the district would meet the new state benchmarks for in-person classes almost regardless of the community infection rates — at least for now.
Hospitalization rates are on the rise, but still remain far below the July peaks for COVID patients. Currently, 68% of the state’s intensive care beds are full, but COVID patients account for just 17% of the beds. Back in July, about 90% of the ICU beds were full and COVID patients accounted for about 60%.
