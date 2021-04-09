Almost as soon as the county posted the openings, it was a sold out event for a COVID vaccination event in Pine-Strawberry — the first one held in the tiny community north of Payson.
It took about 40 people from five agencies to administer 265 Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines on Tuesday, said Paula Horn, deputy director of the Gila County Health Department.
The Arizona National Guard provided traffic control and medical personnel; Pine-Strawberry Fire Department provided three personnel to assist anyone who might have had a reaction to the shot; the Mormon church provided the location, and tables and chairs and Bishop Mike Peters and his wife Linda provided extra hands while the Arizona Department of Transportation provided road signs and traffic control.
Gila County Health Department staff helped organize the event and brought it to P-S at the request of local volunteer Heidi Hess.
Hess recruited three friends from P-S — Deb Arthur, Dale Bellisfield and Nadine Alderman.
“It was so rewarding to see people I know from my community and give them their shot,” said Hess. A registered nurse, Hess could volunteer her services to this event and others in Rim Country.
As an organizer and the advertiser, Hess handled most of the people who received the immunizations on Tuesday.
“I saw it on the Pine-Strawberry Community Facebook Page,” said Michael Whitehouse, as he waited in his car for the shot.
He signed up for an appointment by contacting the call center at 928-910-4009. He was instructed to arrive about 15 minutes before his appointment, but admitted he arrived about 10 minutes before.
He drove in, checked in at the first tent and was directed to Hess’ station for his shot. Never getting out of his car, Hess asked five quick questions, exchanged pleasantries and a few laughs and Whitehouse had his shot.
He was asked to pull ahead, a time was written on his windshield and he was asked to wait 15 minutes before leaving, just to watch for a reaction. The folks there chatted with Whitehouse while he waited.
He said he wanted to get a vaccine so he could travel more freely. He has a home in Costa Rica and plans to visit soon.
He was on the church grounds for about 25 minutes and then headed home.
It was a routine that was repeated 265 times that day. In total, only three people asked to be looked at after receiving the shot, and none needed any further medical attention, said Pine-Strawberry Fire Department personnel.
“The people have been so grateful,” Hess said. “People I did not know came up to me and said, ‘oh your the Heidi from Facebook.”
“Sheri Earp, another local volunteer, came through three different times bringing people to get their shot,” said Hess.
It’s moments like that that remind you why our community is family.
It was the end of the day and a tired bunch packed up their gear, still laughing and smiling.
I was shot No. 265. I felt almost nothing, have had no reaction and did not feel ill the next day. It was quick and efficient.
After this event, Gila County is now 56.9% first dose vaccinated, said Horn.
And they will be back soon. Hess is going to target those who do not have social media. If you or someone you know needs a vaccine, call 928-910-4009.
