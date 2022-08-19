Gila County remains the state’s COVID hot spot — that means a lot less than it once did.
The county continues to report about 35 new cases per day — a 30% increase as a daily average in the past two weeks.
That compares to a 22% decrease statewide — although that still works out to nearly 2,000 cases a day.
Fortunately, although the latest strain of Omicron spreads more easily than earlier strains — vaccines and a recovery from a previous infection continues to protect from serious illness and death. So while Gila County’s infection rate is rising — the hospitalization rate actually declined by 16% as a daily average in the past two weeks.
Gila County now has an infection rate of 66 per 100,000, which is more than twice the statewide average.
Gila County also has a relatively low vaccination rate — with only 50% of the population fully vaccinated, but not necessarily boosted.
Although the virus continues to circulate widely and claim about nine lives a day statewide, most restrictions have been lifted and the public health emergency declaration revoked.
The Centers for Disease Control has lifted a recommendation that schools and other institutions screen students and employees without symptoms. The CDC has also dropped its six feet of social distancing indoors guideline. Moreover, the agency no longer recommends quarantine for people without symptoms who have had close contact with someone who’s infected.
In part, this reflects the large share of the population that’s vaccinated — or has recovered from an infection. Moreover, Omicron spreads much more easily, but generally causes less serious illness. However, the shift in recommendations also represented an acknowledgment that most states had already dropped most restrictions.
Most of the emphasis now has shifted to protecting people at a much higher risk of serious illness if they do get infected — rather than broader restrictions on the population. That includes the elderly, people with weakened immune systems and people with additional risk factors — like diabetes.
The shift reflects the large share of the population whose immune systems have been armed against the virus — either through vaccination or recovery from an earlier strain. The latest versions of Omicron have proven more adept at infecting both the vaccinated and people who have recovered from an earlier infection. An estimated one-third of Arizona residents have been infected and about two-thirds have gotten vaccinated.
That works out to 2.2 million infections in Arizona and 31,000 deaths.
Nationally, the virus has killed more than 1 million Americans — and adds about 500 new deaths to the toll every day.
Studies show that three doses of the COVID vaccine still reduce the odds of serious illness and death by about 94%, according to the CDC.
However, the protection from infection offered by the vaccines appears to decline over time — as new strains of the virus emerge. One study of infection rates among a group of 780,000 veterans concluded that over the course of a year the protection from infection declined from about 88% to about 48%, without a booster shot. A booster shot appeared to boost protection from infection to 78%. The findings applied all three of the available vaccines in the U.S.
On the other hand, the vaccines remained about 82% effective against serious illness or death as the months passed and new strains emerged.
The findings suggest that maintaining protection from infection with the current vaccines will for now require annual booster shots — much like the flu vaccine. Scientists continue to work on a vaccine that provides permanent protection against evolving strains. However, for now the speed with which the vaccine adapts makes booster shots essential, say doctors.
Still, vaccinations worldwide saved between 14 million and 20 million lives in 185 countries in 2021, according to a study in the medical journal Lancet. That’s an estimated 63% decrease in the death toll, despite relatively low vaccine coverage in many low-income countries.
In the meantime, the virus continues to circulate freely in Gila County — which has the highest infection rate and the third highest death rate in the state. The trend probably reflects the older average age and the low vaccination rates — especially when it comes to the death rate.
So far, Gila County has suffered 391 deaths — giving it the state’s third highest death rate at 724 per 100,000. Apache County has suffered the highest death rate — 861 per 100,000, followed by Navajo County at 832 per 100,000.
