COVID’s dropping across the nation, but continues to surge in Gila County.
Gila County has seen a 48% increase in new cases in the past two weeks and now has an infection rate more than twice the national average.
The county reported 192 new cases last week. Payson accounted for 46 of those cases, Pine four and Tonto Basin one. Globe and Miami accounted for 120 of the total.
Schools continue to report clusters of cases. The Payson Unified School District has been reporting five or six new cases daily, with another 11 close contacts. Cases remain most heavily concentrated at the high school and the middle school.
Nationally, cases have dropped 13% and deaths by 12% in the past two weeks as a daily average. Of course, even with that decline — the nation continues to report 73,000 new cases and 1,346 new deaths daily.
However, Arizona suffered a 43% increase in new cases and a 170% increase in deaths in the past two weeks as a daily average, according to federal Centers for Disease Control figures.
Gila County has seen a 48% increase in cases and a 9% increase in hospitalizations. The infection rate per 100,000 stands at 50, about 35% above the state average of 37 per 100,000.
The rising infection and death rates have mostly impacted poorly vaccinated areas of each county. Statewide, 57% of residents have gotten at least one shot. But only 45% of Gila County residents have gotten a shot.
Fortunately, the vaccination rate in all three counties has ticked upward in the past two weeks in response to the rise in cases, as well as clusters in schools. The federal Food and Drug Administration has also now approved a vaccine for students aged 12 to 18, although the vaccination rate among students and families in Gila County remains low.
In clinical trials, children aged 5 to 18 had a vigorous immune response to the vaccine — and only mild and fleeting side effects from the shot for the most part. Although children face a relatively low risk of serious illness or death if they do get infected — studies show clusters on campus can easily spread to family members and out into the community. That’s especially true when unvaccinated kids attend group events, like football games, assemblies or other on-campus gatherings.
Doctors worry about the spread of on-campus clusters during the Thanksgiving holidays, when children will mingle with older relatives still at risk of severe illness and death.
The county and most pharmacies now offer free vaccinations for children age 12 to 18 and adults.
Moreover, those same outlets offer booster shots six months after the original shot for those over 65 as well as front-line workers with a high risk of exposure — like health care workers, teachers, retail workers and others. Clinical trials have shown the booster shots supercharge immune response to the virus. The boosters also provide extra protection for anyone who has recovered from an infection. The boosters are generally half the dose of either of the two original shots for Moderna and Pfizer. If you had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you need wait only two months before getting a booster.
Public health officials are urging people to get vaccinated as well as getting the booster shot if you’re eligible. They also recommend people to stay home if they have symptoms like a fever, a cough or a sore throat. The vaccines and recovery from an infection provide strong protection against infection and even stronger protection against serious illness. The overwhelming majority of deaths in the latest surge have been among the unvaccinated. However, even if you’re vaccinated, you can get infected. You’ll probably suffer only mild symptoms — but can still spread the virus. That’s why doctors want people to stay home if they’ve been a close contact or have symptoms.
To make an appointment to get vaccinated, call 928-200-7668.
Looking at the graphs at the top, it is clear that our other-than-white citizens overwhelmingly do not trust the government injection-based mRNA solution to the COVID virus. I have to wonder why the numbers are so disparate. Historical experience?
