COVID has proven a stubborn threat, especially in places like Gila County where the virus continues to spawn new hospitalizations and deaths.
The Omicron variant has 50 mutations and has been detected in 20 countries – including the U.S. However, it’s still unclear whether it will spread more easily, evade vaccines more effectively or cause more serious illness.
Unfortunately, the stalled vaccination campaigns and the slow rollout of booster shots have made it increasingly likely the world must live with the constantly evolving virus rather than stamping it out.
So what does that mean for Gila County?
Short term, the news has brightened in the past two weeks.
As a daily average in the past two weeks, new cases have dropped by 4% nationally, and 13% in Arizona. In hard-hit Gila County, new cases have dropped by 31%.
That’s definitely good news – but the fine print’s less reassuring.
Gila County still has the second highest infection rate in the state – 64 cases per 100,000. That’s roughly 50% above the statewide average. Moreover, the hospitalization rate’s still on the rise – up 44% in Gila County. That probably reflects the much more steeply rising infection rate two weeks ago.
Moreover, new cases continue to move steadily through the Payson School District. On Tuesday, the district reported six new student infections and 15 additional students quarantined as close contacts. Half of those cases were at Payson High School, where students mingle with far more students and staff daily because of the activities and class schedules. That’s a lot of cases – but it compares to 11 new cases on most days in the lead up to the Thanksgiving holiday. The school board has opted not to require masks on campus or group activities or routine testing on campus.
The high infection rate in Gila County and other rural areas likely reflects a relatively low vaccination rate. Statewide, 62% of people have gotten at least one shot, including 26% of those younger than 20 and 91% of those over 65. But in Gila County, only 46% have at least started their vaccinations – including just 11% of those younger than 18 and 75% of those older than 65.
Studies have shown that the unvaccinated are about six times as likely to get infected and about 13 times as likely to die from COVID.
The picture’s complicated by the continued evolution of the new strains.
The virus that causes COVID continues to spawn new strains. The Delta strain first appeared in Arizona last May. By August, it has displaced almost all other strains because it spreads twice as easily although does not appear to cause more serious illness. Now, several Delta variants account for 99.9% of strains in the U.S.
TGen tracks COVID strains in Arizona, based on a tiny percentage of the COVID test samples. However, that effort focused mostly on Maricopa County. In the past three months, TGEN has genetically tested just 16 samples from Gila County, 39 in Navajo County and 87 in Apache County – which means the effort is much less likely to spot new strains circulating in rural areas.
Moreover, scientists still aren’t sure whether new strains will lessen the protection of the existing vaccines. Growing evidence suggests that the protection offered by the vaccine declines slowly. If that’s true, then COVID may turn out to be more like an extremely lethal version of the flu – which requires a newly formulated shot every year based on the changes in the dominant strains in circulation.
The slow decline in the protection offered by the vaccine could help account for the most recent surge in infections – both in the U.S. and Europe.
It could also account for the surge in infections in highly vaccinated New Mexico even when compared to less-vaccinated Arizona. In New Mexico, a coordinated effort by the state and reservation communities resulted in a relatively successful vaccination campaign – with 63% vaccinated quickly. But the protection of the vaccine appears to have declined in the last 10 months – especially when combined with the impact of the more contagious Delta strain. So now New Mexico’s reporting an infection rate in the past two weeks of 52 per 100,000, compared to 43 per 100,000 in Arizona – with just 55% of the population vaccinated. Those vaccination rates include the highly vaccinated reservations, while the Arizona Department of Health Services calculates vaccination rates just for the off-reservation populations.
The need for a booster shot could also account for a fresh surge of cases in nursing homes. Most nursing home residents were vaccinated early in the pandemic – so immunity may have waned. Moreover, more than a third of nursing home staffers for months refused to get the shots – which means they have reintroduced the virus readily into nursing homes.
The U.S. has now approved COVID vaccines for everyone over five and booster shots for everyone over 18. Unfortunately, only about 20% of U.S. adults have so far received the recommended booster shots – leaving the door open to fresh surges of the virus.
The development of new strains of the virus caps the complicated and evolving threat.
Scientists in South Africa recently identified the Omicron variant, with a disturbing number of mutations in the spike protein alone. Studies show the virus was already spreading in Europe before it was identified in South Africa and so far it’s been detected in 20 countries.
The U.S., Europe and other countries immediately imposed travel bans on people from a handful of countries. However, genetic testing has revealed that the variant was already circulating in a number of European countries. It has just been identified in the U.S. in California.
So far, scientists don’t know whether the 30 mutations in the spike protein of Omicron will enable it to spread even faster than the Delta strain, which now accounts for almost all the cases in the U.S. They also do not know whether the large number of mutations will enable Omicron to cause more serious illness – or more readily overcome the protection of the existing vaccines. It will probably take weeks of studies to get answers to those questions. But in the meantime, Moderna and Pfizer both announced efforts to come up with a booster shot customized to deal with Omicron.
Unfortunately, epidemiologists fear booming holiday travel, indoor family gatherings, the decline of precautions like mask wearing and the continued headwinds for the vaccination campaign could lead to a fresh surge in cases in coming weeks, with less than half of the Gila County population vaccinated.
