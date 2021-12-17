Covid cases continue to surge in Gila County, with experts predicting a tough winter with the arrival of the Omicron strain, which has proven far easier to catch — even for the vaccinated.
Payson schools have mirrored the increase countywide, with 6-10 new cases and 26-41 close contacts reported almost daily.
However, the Payson school board on Monday listened to a brief, five-minute presentation on the continued rise in cases before moving on without comment.
Gila County remains a national hot spot for the virus, reflecting a relatively low vaccination rate. That includes about 47% of the total population, including just 12% of those under 20.
That compares to a statewide rate of 60% overall and 27% of those under 20.
National figures show that the unvaccinated are five times as likely to get infected and 13 times more likely to die.
Epidemiologists predict a fresh winter surge, with Omicron now reported in a majority of states — including six cases this week in Maricopa County and one in Yavapai County — based on sampling a relative handful of tests.
Deaths have surged in the past week in Gila County, reflecting the low vaccination rate. Even though children remain at an extremely low risk of hospitalization or death, doctors and health officials report a rising number of cases in which a child got infected at school and ended up infecting family members — a problem likely to increase with the increase in holiday gatherings bringing several households together.
The state department of health services website on Tuesday reported four new deaths and 21 new cases in Gila County. Doctors say all the deaths have been among the unvaccinated. Doctors have said that many of the people who have died recently were trying to ride out an infection at home. Doctors and hospitals now have several highly effective treatments — but most work well only if people seek treatment within a few days of a positive test or onset of symptoms. So far in the pandemic, Gila County has reported a death rate of 526 deaths per 100,000 population — one of the highest in the state.
Nationally in the past two weeks cases have risen 49%, hospitalizations by 22% and deaths by 40% — with the total death toll poised to pass 800,000. The U.S. has in the past two weeks reported an infection rate of 36 per 100,000, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control.
Arizona has seen an 8% increase in new cases in the past two weeks to 46 per 100,000. Hospitalizations have increased 6%.
Gila County has seen a 16% increase to 75 per 100,000 — more than twice the national average and the second highest infection rate in the state.
The schools have reflected the community spread of the virus.
Payson Unified School District Superintendent Linda Gibson told the board that cases have risen steadily in recent weeks — with 6-12 new cases daily — and 20 to 50 kids sent home as close contacts on most days. The cases remain concentrated at the high school and middle school, where kids mix with a lot more people as they move from class to class throughout the day.
In the past 10 days, the surge has eased a bit — going from about 10 cases a day to about six cases per day. The number of close contacts has dropped from about 40 per day to about 27 per day. That still adds up to about 30 new cases a week and more than 160 close contacts in the past week, according to figures posted on the district’s website. Some of those close contacts may be double counted — if they were exposed to more than one new case.
“We have not changed any practices,” Gibson told the board. The district does not require students or staff to wear masks and does not require staff to get vaccinated. The district does require unvaccinated close contacts of people who test positive to quarantine for 10 days.
Gibson noted that parents continue to ask questions about what to do if their child tests positive or is listed as a close contact.
“We continue getting that question every day. ‘How does this work? Am I out or am I not out.’ Until it impacts you directly, we don’t listen to it — there’s no fault on anybody.”
The district has hired a social worker to contact parents and manage the quarantine notifications, which has turned into a nearly full-time job.
“As you may have seen in the briefing, COVID continues to rise in the community. The testing rate is 18% positive in Gila County — and that hasn’t changed. We’re doing our bests to keep kids in school.”
The board has opted not to require students or staff to wear masks when they can’t socially distance, as recommended by the CDC. The state legislature had barred mask mandates in schools, but that law was overturned as a result of a lawsuit.
The board listened in silence, then moved on.
“Hopefully, this eventually will be off our agenda,” said board president Joanne Conlin.
However, epidemiologists predict the nation is headed for a fresh winter spike in cases thanks to the combination of relatively low vaccination rates and the spread of the Omicron variant.
The new strain has about 50 mutations. Very preliminary data suggests it spreads much more easily than the Delta variant, which dominates in the U.S. Moreover, it appears Omicron can much more readily infect people who have recovered from a previous infection or those who have gotten two shots of the vaccine.
On the more hopeful side, some very preliminary data suggests that a booster shot after recovery from an infection or six months after the second shot restores strong protection against all known strains — including Omicron. Moreover, some evidence suggests Omicron may cause less serious illness than Delta — especially for the fully vaccinated with a booster shot. Many of those findings stem from tracking the virus in South Africa where it was first identified and where new cases have exploded to the highest peak ever. Doctors have reported a lower hospitalization rate and a lower death rate for people infected with Omicron. However,, this could merely reflect the average age of people getting infected or perhaps the impact of the number of people already vaccinated or with natural immunity.
So epidemiologists have redoubled their efforts to convince people to get vaccinated — and to get a booster shot. That applies to people who have recovered from infection as well.
Cmon, really. Is this really a news story or is the author paid by the column inch? As of this week there has been one death - ONE - from the omicron virus and that was on the other side of the world.
QUESTION; Has any PUSD student EVER been hospitalized BECAUSE of critical COVID medical problems? Just to be sure we are clear, FROM not simply testing positive when hospitalized for some other reason.
We have 30,000 to 70,000 who die every year in America from regular flu complications and we have ONE Omicron death in the world and that constitutes the panic demic hysteria. CRAZY
Go Phil / 47 % vaccinated in gila county proves 53% chose not too . Go get 4 booster shots I support your freedom so support my freedom also and 53% of the peoples too 🙏🇺🇸
