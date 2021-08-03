A surge in new cases driven by the Delta variant last week prompted the Centers for Disease Control to add Gila County to a list of counties where even vaccinated people should wear masks indoors.
The rapid spread of Delta, a surge in poorly vaccinated areas and new research on the variant have prompted the CDC to reverse its previous guidance suggesting fully vaccinated people could safely discard their masks in most situations.
Gila County reported nine new cases on Saturday and one death, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services website. The county reported the results of 132 new tests, with 9% coming back positive.
Roughly 40% of Gila County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the state website, with just 89 shots administered Saturday. About 7% of those under 20 are vaccinated in Gila County, with school already underway for a semester of in-person classes. The vaccination rate increases steadily. Some 28% of those 20 to 34 are vaccinated and 69% of those over 65.
Statewide on Thursday, Arizona reported 1,800 new cases and 15 deaths. Arizona now has the 10th highest infection rate in the nation, based on infections per 100,000. Only 52% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The impact of Delta could account for events like the superspreader event in a Linden dance hall, where reportedly 24 out of 70 people in attendance got infected — including perhaps nine people who’d been fully vaccinated.
As a result, the CDC now urges people in areas with a high rate of spread to resume wearing masks indoors in public, especially in crowded situations. As of Friday, that included Gila County.
The latest surge amounts to a pandemic of the unvaccinated, say CDC officials, with the biggest increase in cases in the states with the lowest vaccination rates.
However, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has said the state won’t allow mask mandates by cities or counties or school districts. He said the state law also bars vaccine mandates or vaccine passports or school rules that differentiate between those who have been vaccinated and those who have not — like quarantines after an exposure.
However, private employers remain free to require employees to get vaccinated or to get tested often. In Payson, Banner Health Care has required its employees to get vaccinated.
Children appear a bit more likely to get infected with Delta than the original strain, but they still face relatively low risk of serious illness or hospitalization.
Gov. Ducey’s position is in conflict at this point with the recommendation of the state health department, which says it will follow the CDC guidelines.
Health Department spokesperson Steve Elliott told The Arizona Republic that the state health department now recommends that people should wear masks and distance in indoor settings, except with people they live with. In schools, everyone should wear masks — including students, staff and visitors, said Elliot.
The apparent conflict comes as State Health Director Dr. Cara Christ is preparing to go to work in the private sector as of Aug. 27.
In Arizona, only Cochise and Yuma counties right now have a low enough infection rate to not be covered by the CDC’s mask recommendations.
Now that the Delta strain has become the dominate strain in the U.S. — including Arizona — epidemiologists are redoubling their plea to the public to get vaccinated — the best way to stop repeated spikes and prevent the virus from evolving into new, even more dangerous strains.
How many flu deaths and cases did we have in last year's flu season vs seasons past? An interesting correlation there!
My mom was anti-vax she died on the 24th of last month after she was intubated. We don't have to worry about Polio, Measles, Chickenpox, Rubella and countless other viruses thanks to the wonders of science. If you're not vaccinated then you're an irresponsible fool who deserves everything that comes your way.
