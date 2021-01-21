A free COVID testing site is now open in Rumsey Park.
eMBRY Health TestNOW is offering testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week at Rumsey, 400 N. McLane Road.
While they take drops ins, they prefer users to book an appointment online at www.testnow.com.
The site opened Thursday. Staff said they had already had 50 people come by for testing, which was great considering they had just opened that day and there had been no advanced notice given.
They are offering nasal swab testing. A form of ID is required, with insurance preferred, but insurance is not required.
Staff said they should be open for the next few months or until the need diminishes.
“We’re ensuring patients and providers have greater access to accurate testing to promote earlier diagnosis and help limit the spread of infection,” according to information from eMBRY Health’s website. “We work with LabCorp and other labs to provide timely results and ensure no single lab is overwhelmed. Test results are generally reported in 48 hours on average from when the lab receives the test kit.”
Embry Health TestNOW (previously Apollo Healthcare & Diagnostics) started in June with one drive-thru testing location in Arizona. They now operate more than 30 drive-thru sites across the state.
Contact the editor at abechman@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!