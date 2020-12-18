Front-line health care workers and nursing home residents in Arizona were slated this week to receive the first doses of a highly effective, safe vaccine against COVID-19.
Providing they live in Maricopa or Pima counties.
Rural counties like Gila County will have to wait another week or two before front-line health care workers and nursing home residents start receiving the next batch of vaccines.
The state said the lack of mass-vaccination capacity and the difficulties in handling the delicate Pfizer vaccines have delayed the rollout in rural counties. The vaccine must be stored at temperatures of 80 degrees below zero and must be administered within hours or days of coming out of the deep freeze.
However, Josh Beck, with the Gila County health department, said the county has the super-cold storage facilities and the capacity to vaccinate front-line health care workers.
“Gila County has been planning for various vaccines to arrive for several months. As a result, Gila County has ultra-cold systems in place to accept the Pfizer vaccine,” said Beck in an email.
Instead, the county will likely receive a second vaccine — created by Moderna — that doesn’t require the ultra-cold storage. The county expects to receive its first shipments the week of Dec. 21. The county may then receive doses of the Pfizer vaccine in January.
Early this week, state health officials said they should receive 58,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 15 or 16, with 47,000 doses for Maricopa County and 11,000 to Pima County — reserved for high-risk health workers.
Rural counties probably won’t get their first shipment until Dec. 21 or 23.
Nonetheless, health officials hope that the 383,000 doses heading to Arizona by the end of December will be enough to protect almost all front-line medical workers and the state’s 27,000 nursing home residents and staff before the end of the year. COVID-19 has proved devastating to nursing home residents, which account for roughly 40% of the deaths from the pandemic so far. The vaccine requires two doses three weeks apart. The first dose reduces the odds of infection by about 50% and the second by 95%. So the state hopes to vaccinate 200,000 people by the end of the month.
“We are thrilled to see the vaccine here in Arizona,” said Dr. Cara Christ. “The Department and the Vaccine Task Force have been working for months to make sure the vaccine is efficiently distributed throughout the state once shipments came in. While vaccine distribution is underway, it’s critically important that Arizonans continue to follow health and safety precautions to fight the spread and protect one another. This is not the time to let our guard down.”
The vaccine comes as the virus rages out of control across the state, especially rural areas like Gila County. The daily average of new cases in the past two weeks have risen 59% statewide — with a 138% increase in deaths and a 50% increase in hospitalizations.
Gila County has reported 91 cases per 100,000 as a daily average for the past two weeks — about 49 new cases per day. That’s just above the state average of 87 cases per 100,000.
Nationally, cases have risen 30% and deaths 67% in the past two weeks as a daily average. That works out to 65 per 100,000. The death toll nationally has grown to about 2,000 people daily.
The pandemic has claimed 300,000 lives nationally, including 3,000 in Arizona.
The Gila County health department on Monday reported 31 new cases in Payson, 2 in Pine, 1 in Tonto Basin and 2 in Strawberry.
Countywide, nursing homes account for 310 cases — with a death rate of nearly 15%.
So who gets their shot first could have life-and-death impacts.
Arizona has put front-line essential workers next in line for a vaccine after health care workers and nursing homes.
Some states have stressed the need to vaccinate the people most at risk of death, including those over 65 and people with co-morbidities like diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, compromised immune systems, lung problems and other conditions. If those at higher risk of death got priority, Gila County would move up the priority list — especially Payson, with about 37% of the population being older than 65.
However, Arizona has prioritized “essential workers” — especially those with front-line contact with the public. That could include teachers and many lower-wage workers with lots of face-to-face contact with the public. Depending on the definition, this constitutes somewhere between half and three-quarters of the workforce.
Beck said the county should receive enough doses of the Moderna vaccine to protect about 900 front-line health care workers during Christmas week. This includes medics, school nurses and other front-line workers.
Nursing home residents and staff will likely get the vaccine at about the same time, through a contract with CVS Pharmacies.
Other essential workers, like protective service organizations, retail food industry workers, teachers and school staff, child care providers and others will likely get vaccines before the end of January, said Beck.
The Pfizer vaccine received federal approval over the weekend, and doses were shipped nationwide early this week. However, the company can’t manufacture nearly enough to inoculate everyone anytime within the next six months — especially after making binding commitments to other countries.
A second, similar, two-dose vaccine made by Moderna could win approval this week. It doesn’t require such careful handling, so rural areas like Gila County will likely have to wait for the Moderna vaccine for their first doses, according to the state health department.
The vaccine won’t tame the pandemic until perhaps 70% of the population gets the shot, conferring a form of “herd immunity.” That probably won’t happen until this summer, say disease experts — providing most people prove willing to get the shot. Once 70% to 90% of the population has either gotten a vaccine or recovered from an infection, the virus will likely die out in the protected population without enough fresh hosts to sustain its spread.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are based on a breakthrough messenger RNA technology, which prompts the body’s muscle cells to produce a distinctive spike protein the virus uses to infiltrate cells. Three or four layers of the body’s immune system react to the protein, preparing its defenses against later infection by the actual virus. Large-scale clinical trials suggest both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are 95% effective, with no serious side effects. People in the clinical trials reported feeling feverish, with muscle aches and fatigue for a day or two.
Great Britain has already started the vaccination of risk groups and health workers with the Pfizer vaccine. Some people with a history of immune sensitivity and allergies have reported an especially strong reaction to the shot. The vaccine has not been tested in children or pregnant women.
The challenging logistics of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have posed daunting problems for the health care system, given the unprecedented speed of the vaccine development and the challenges of curtailing a global pandemic. The U.S. months ago turned down an offer to pre-order more of the vaccine and so is now guaranteed only enough doses to eventually vaccinate about 50 million people in a population of 320 million.
Russia and China have already launched mass vaccination campaigns with their own shots that did not go through complete Phase III trials for safety and efficiency.
The US was counting heavily on another, more traditional vaccine, which has struggled to complete clinical trials. The vaccine’s made by AstraZeneca in collaboration with researchers from Oxford University. The US invested $1 billion to guarantee delivery of 300 million doses of that two-dose vaccine, which accounted for about 60% of the doses the US has guaranteed. The AstraZeneca vaccine uses a harmless virus that causes cold-like symptoms in chimpanzees to forearm the immune system against COVID-19. This approach worked well with no safety problems in vaccinating against a close relative of COVID-19 – the MERS virus. Tests in animals and small groups of human volunteers showed the AstraZeneca vaccine was safe, but large-scale clinical trials of its effectiveness have stumbled.
The drug maker delayed fully reporting on some complications that turned out to be unrelated to the vaccine. More importantly, the drug maker reported surprising results showing the vaccine worked best if people were initially given a half-dose and then a full dose three weeks later. The weak first dose followed by a full-strength second dose resulted in 90% protection. However, two full-strength shots produced 60% protection – a finding that still baffles researchers. The most effective combination of the vaccine hasn’t been fully tested in those over 65, a critical risk group for COVID-19. In Arizona, those over 55 account for about 88% of deaths.
However, the AstraZeneca vaccine doesn’t require special handling and costs about one-tenth as much as the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. This makes it potentially much easier to use in a global vaccination campaign.
Dozens of other vaccines are in the pipeline — including a one-dose vaccine made by Johnson and Johnson, which would also be much cheaper and easier to administer globally than the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. However, the approval of two effective vaccines could complicate the clinical trials for all those other vaccines — since they can no longer be ethically compared to a saline placebo. Instead, trials may have to be altered to compare them to the existing, approved vaccines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!