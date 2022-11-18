covid vaccine

Gila County’s health department is getting more than $1 million to continue its COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Gila County Board of Supervisors heard from Josh Beck of the Health and Emergency Services Department about funds at its Nov. 15 meeting.

Beck asked the BOS to approve an Intergovernmental Agreement with the Arizona Department of Health Services to continue to provide COVID-19 vaccination services to Gila County residents.

