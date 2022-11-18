The Gila County Board of Supervisors heard from Josh Beck of the Health and Emergency Services Department about funds at its Nov. 15 meeting.
Beck asked the BOS to approve an Intergovernmental Agreement with the Arizona Department of Health Services to continue to provide COVID-19 vaccination services to Gila County residents.
This IGA will bring in $1,229,059 for COVID vaccines. The original contract with ADHS included both non-COVID immunizations and COVID vaccination services. The BOS approved the IGA.
HAZMAT money
The BOS accepted the department’s 2022 Hazardous Materials Emergency Preparedness Grant Award of $23,000.
This funding is used to train, develop, and implement items necessary to begin an ongoing basic training routine for the local HAZMAT response. The money will also help Gila County continue to host an annual LEPC conference/workshop, and tabletop/functional exercise, where the emergency response plan review takes place.
The grant funds can also be used for commodity flow studies, purchase of training props, backfill/overtime/stipends for volunteer firefighters, HAZMAT conference attendance, and Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response Training.
There is no nonfederal match requirement attached to the grant.
