COVID continues to confound the experts, befuddle public health efforts and adapt.
Arizona remains one of the nation’s hot spots — with a 5% increase in cases compared to a small decrease nationally, as a daily average over the past two weeks.
But the infection rate is becoming increasingly decoupled from the hospitalization rate and the death rate — perhaps because so many people have either gotten vaccinated or recovered from an infection or both.
However, the percentage of tests coming back positive has soared — even though an increasing number of people are using at-home test kits and not always reporting the results to doctors or the health department.
All the while, the virus continues to rapidly change and adapt — with two new variants of the fast-spreading Omicron now dominant in the U.S. Increasingly, it looks like the virus will behave like the flu or even the common cold — continually evolving ways to get around the immune system and the protection of vaccines. This has limited the long-term protection of the vaccines — although for now they remain highly protective against serious illness and death. As a result, researchers are working on new types of vaccines and booster shots tailored to the rapidly emerging new strains.
The BA.4 and BA.5 variants of Omicron now account for most of the recent infections in the U.S. The new variants so far don’t appear more likely to cause serious disease, but are more likely to infect people who have been vaccinated as well as people who have recovered from earlier strains.
Fortunately, the federal Food and Drug Administration has now approved a safe vaccine for children aged 3-5, which confers roughly 50% protection from infection and 80% protection from serious illness.
In the meantime, COVID remains widespread — with cases now increasing, even though death rates have remained lower than in the earlier phases of the pandemic. Nationally, figures show about 110,000 new COVID cases per day and about 375 deaths as a daily average in the past two weeks.
Apache County has recorded a 48% increase and Navajo County a 25% increase — while Gila County’s actually reporting a 9% decrease as a daily average in the past two weeks. Nationally, new cases have declined by about 1%.
On the other hand, the test positivity rate hit 28% statewide, 27% in Apache County, 23% in Navajo County and 28% in Gila County — far higher than in the earlier phases of the pandemic. Early on, epidemiologists were alarmed if more than 5% of tests came back positive.
The infection rate in Gila County is now just below the statewide average of 30 per 100,000. The infection rate in Apache County is 51 and in Navajo County it’s 41 — far above the statewide average and the highest infection rates in the state.
Fortunately, death rates have remained low — although the state’s still losing about eight people per day to the virus. That’s a death rate of 0.10. Navajo County’s a little higher — 0.13 per 100,000. Apache and Gila County haven’t had enough deaths in the past two weeks to calculate a death rate.
The dwindling death rate is great news, since two years of effort have failed to prevent the spread of a succession of new strains. That probably reflects the stalled vaccination campaign, with only about two-thirds of the population vaccinated. Epidemiologists say that with a respiratory virus like COVID, you’d need to reach a 95% vaccination rate to stamp it out. Even if the U.S. reached that level — which it did with smallpox and polio — the virus would continue to circulate and evolve in areas of the world with much lower vaccination rates.
Doctors have developed several antiviral treatments that dramatically reduce the chance of death and serious illness if given soon after infection. However, the faltering of federal pandemic programs has left many people without access to those treatments, free testing and free vaccinations. A $10 billion federal package to fund tests and treatments and other direct interventions has been stalled for months. Meanwhile, states like Arizona have diverted billions in federal COVID relief to other programs — like widening freeways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!