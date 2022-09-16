COVID remains widespread in Gila County, although the number of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline.
The county’s infection rate in the past two weeks was roughly twice the statewide average. However, new cases in Gila County have declined by 28% as a daily average and hospitalizations by 35%.
Epidemiologists worry that still-low vaccination rates coupled with more infectious strains of the virus could set us up for a fresh resurgence in the fall. The vaccine and booster shots remain the best safeguard, with most other restrictions now lifted. Unfortunately, only 61% of Gila County residents are fully vaccinated — and fewer than one-third have gotten the recommended booster shots, according to figures from the Centers for Disease Control.
The vaccines reduce the risk of infection threefold and the risk of death sixfold.
The state is still reporting 1,300 new cases daily, although a third of the state’s residents so far have been infected. The 31,000 deaths work out to 1 in every 234 residents. Cases have declined by 29% as a daily average in Arizona — compared to 13% nationally. Arizona has in the past two weeks had an infection rate of 17 per 100,000, compared to 24 nationally and 34 in Gila County.
The latest numbers come as the federal government approves an Omicron-specific booster shot — and drug companies throughout the world continue testing at least 100 new vaccines, most relying on pills or nasal sprays instead of needles.
They hope the nasal spray vaccine will prove better at reducing initial infection by the new, fast-spreading strains — as well as hospitalization and death. They also hope that vaccination levels will rise if doctors, pharmacies and health departments can offer an easily stored nasal spray vaccine — instead of an injection.
The full toll of the pandemic has become clear — with the U.S. life expectancy dropping by an unprecedented three years in 2020 and 2021 — the biggest drop in a century. The more than 1 million COVID deaths drove the decline. Arizona suffered the fifth largest decline in the nation — losing 2.5 years in 2020 alone.
The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommend that everyone older than 6 months old should get the first two COVID vaccines, with the second shot eight weeks after the first shot.
The recommendation also calls for a booster shot at least four months after finishing the two primary shots. If you’re older than 50 or are immunocompromised, the recommendation calls for a second booster shot at least four months later.
The booster shots also provide additional protection from hospitalization and severe illness for people who have recovered from COVID, but never got their original two shots.
So here are some of the latest developments in the global battle against COVID, which helped reduce life expectancy in Arizona by an “unprecedented” 2.5 years in 2020 alone.
• Omicron booster shot:
The FDA has approved a new booster shot tailored to the Omicron variant — which now dominates.
• Nasal spray vaccines on the way:
New vaccines based on nasal-spray droplets or a pill may prove better at preventing initial infections than shots — and may offer just as much protection against serious illness as current vaccines, according to a summary of research in Nature. The vast majority of COVID infections are caused by inhaling the virus floating in the air on microscopic droplets released when people sneeze, cough or simply exhale. So the nasal spray vaccines — like ones developed to prevent the spread of the flu — could prove more effective at preventing the airborne virus from entering the body. They also activate different components of the immune system than the shot-based vaccine. Animal studies have provided encouraging results — and human clinical trials are underway. The vaccine could prove easier to administer in a global campaign. That’s crucial, since the virus has produced ever more infectious strains while circulating in poorly vaccinated populations globally.
• U.S. life expectancy plunges:
The average American lost three years of life expectancy in 2020 and 2021, with the pandemic the chief driver of the biggest drop in decades. The average American will now live for just 76 years — down from 79 years in 2019. Many minority groups have been hit especially hard. The average life expectancy for Native Americans has dropped to 65, including a four-year decline in 2020 alone. Doctors say the pandemic has driven that decline, compounded by high rates of diabetes among Native Americans — a major COVID risk factor. The pandemic has proved especially damaging in the U.S., with most other advanced countries with universal health care and high vaccination rates reporting no long-term decline. In the U.S., Native Americans and black Americans now have lower life expectancy than people living in any South American country besides Haiti. The drop in Arizona’s life expectancy was the fifth highest in the nation, with drug overdoses, heart disease, and cancer death rates also rising. The pandemic might have contributed to those changes by prompting people to delay treatment.
