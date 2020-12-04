The Arizona Interscholastic Association recently announced it was postponing the start of competition for winter sports until January 4.
Normally, the high school winter sports seasons are well underway in December.
So, Payson High boys and girls basketball and wrestling seasons are on hold.
Winter regular seasons must conclude by Feb. 19. So, it’ll be a shorter season, just like fall sports had. No invitational tournaments are allowed. Neither are scrimmages.
The section wrestling tournaments are scheduled for Feb. 13 for boys, with the girls section tournament on Feb. 6.
No fans will be permitted until metrics are appropriate.
Well, games and matches are on hold, but practice is going on for the Longhorns in all three sports. But the coaches say they’re cutting back on practices for now.
“Our winter sports are going to continue to practice as long as we are allowed to, cutting back to two-three times a week until we get closer to the competition season,” said PHS Athletic Director Rich Ormand in an email to the Roundup on Nov. 20.
“(That’s) probably until about mid-December, at which time they will start practicing more days in the week. We are just thankful that at this time we will have a winter sports season.”
Wrestling
A day after the AIA announcement on Nov. 19, new PHS head wrestling coach David Daniels said:
“Before being able to compete, the kids will be required to have 14 days of practice,” Daniels said. “We’ve been working out two days a week. We will pick that up in December now that the AIA has given us a start date.”
Daniels feels for the team’s two seniors, Soto Sellis and Troy Daniels.
“It’s tough, especially on my two seniors,” he said. “Both of them battled injuries last year. They are both looking forward to doing good things this year. Hopefully, the plan the AIA has set out doesn’t change again.”
Safety measures are nothing new for wrestlers and the coaching staff and administration.
“Because of the nature of the sport, wrestling always takes extra precautions to keep kids safe,” Daniels said. “We sanitize and mop the mats every day. Every wrestler is required to shower in the gym immediately after every practice. I wash their workout clothes every day after practice. We provide skin protecting cream that the kids apply before practice. It’s antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral. We’ve always taken those precautions. Now we are also following the AIA’s COVID recommendations on top of what we’ve always done.”
Boys basketball
New PHS boys varsity basketball coach Rory Huff said in mid-November before the AIA announcement that it’s difficult on the kids to wait so long to play games.
“Not having a competitive season until after the first of the year makes it awful hard,” he said. “When I do anything, I do it full speed. To try to keep kids motivated and in the gym for two months before a game is asking something that’s not even comprehensible. I’m real concerned about that. I’m looking for direction from the administration here and from the AIA but I’ll be very surprised if we have any games at least until the middle of January.
“We want to keep them moving, unless the administration dictates. We’ll keep them moving, it just probably won’t be as intense because in my mind you play at the same caliber that you practice and if you’re practicing half speed you’re going to play half speed. If I can’t go 100 percent in practice, then I probably will just have more open gyms than true practices.”
Girls basketball
The girls basketball team held a week of tryouts Nov. 9-13 before officially starting practice on Nov. 16. During their third practice, Miles Huff said there was a lot up in the air.
“I would doubt it would be a five-day-a-week practice (schedule) for two months,” he said. “That’s tough for the girls. We don’t want to lose the progress that we’ve made. The girls have been in open gym for the last month and a half now. So we definitely don’t want to shut it off completely and lose the progress we’ve made but it’ll definitely be a modified version of what we’ve been doing.”
Spring sports
Spring sports seasons begin Feb. 15.
Student-athletes and coaches across the state are hopeful that they can complete the season after pandemic precautions led to the cancellation of the 2020 spring season shortly after it began.
