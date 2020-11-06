Home sweet home.
Well, that’s the way most people feel.
But this season, Payson’s football team hasn’t exactly capitalized like teams expect to on their home turf.
The Longhorns (2-3, 2-1 3A Metro East) enter the final two games of the regular season with home contests against Chandler Valley Christian tonight and Snowflake next week.
Four of Payson’s seven games in this COVID-19 abbreviated season are at home. But the Longhorns enter tonight’s 3A Metro Central showdown 0-2 on the home field.
They opened the year with a loss to Blue Ridge and then opened the region schedule with a loss to Chandler Arizona College Prep a couple of weeks later.
They played much better in that ACP game than they did in their first two games and that helped propel them to back-to-back wins at Fountain Hills and Scottsdale Coronado.
They outscored those two teams 107-14. The offense has been impressive, but so has the defense. They allowed just a late touchdown in a 28-14 win over Fountain Hills, with the other score coming on an interception return.
Then they shut out Coronado last week.
They’ll need to come up big again on both sides of the ball against the Trojans (4-1, 0-1 3A Metro East).
The winner of tonight’s game will finish second in the 3A Metro East and earn an automatic berth in the 16-team 3A state tournament. The top two teams in each of the six regions earn automatic berths with the other four playoff spots going to the top four teams in the rankings not finishing first or second in their region.
If VC wins, it will finish 1-1 in the region and Payson 2-2. The Trojans’ final game against Fountain Hills next week has been canceled. Fountain Hills canceled its final three football games and shut down all athletics until Nov. 11, and closed classrooms for two weeks after several students tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 28.
No criteria has been announced by the region for breaking ties but since the teams won’t play the same number of region games, they’d wind up with the same .500 winning percentage in the region and VC would have won the head-to-head meeting, which is always the key factor in breaking two-team ties.
A loss would likely knock the Longhorns out of the picture. A loss to VC would leave Payson with a 2-4 overall record with a home game against Snowflake next week to close the regular season. So the best they could do is finish 3-4. That may not be good enough to get them a high enough ranking to make the playoffs.
They can assure themselves of a playoff berth with a win tonight.
That’s the goal.
Their ability to reach the postseason wasn’t clear after an 0-3 start.
But they improved against Arizona College Prep in the region opener and had a shot at winning late and have rolled over their past two opponents.
Now they’ll look to keep rolling tonight.
