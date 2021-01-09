Gila County Superior Court is looking for lawyers to provide legal representation to indigent defendants in cases of juvenile dependency, guardianship/conservatorship, guardian-ad-litem; and ‘best interests attorney’ services.
Full details of the contract are online here or by calling Gila County Procurement at 928-402-4355.
Deadline for licensed barristers to submit bids is Thursday, Jan. 28 at 3 p.m.
Who may apply? The most basic and minimum requirement is to be a licensed lawyer and member of the Arizona Bar Association. Those prerequisites met, applicants will be ranked on a variety of criterion ranging from years of experience, to references/recommendations. The scales will be tipped based on additional criterion such as willingness to travel to Payson and Globe, and willing to accept appointments in various case types. Experience counts, too: applicant should have at least one year’s worth working in one or more of the following categories: dependency or delinquency law; child welfare system; family law; mental health and guardianships.
Ideal applicant should be familiar with services and/or resources related to mental health for parents, infants, toddlers, and adolescents; substance abuse, domestic violence, education - and job/vocational training. Read payment details at gilacountyaz.gov; from the drop-down menu, choose finance, then click procurement, and then browse current bids / RFPs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!