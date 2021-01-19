Rory Huff knows the challenge.
And he welcomes it.
“Our main goal is to change the culture of the basketball program,” said Payson’s new boys basketball head coach. “We want to make it a winning program year in and year out.
“I mean, you go this long without having a winning season, you’ve got a culture. And a lot of winning is in your mindset. You’ve got to have the mindset that you can win.
“That’s why you play teams like Snowflake that win year after year. They might not have as much talent but they know how to win. We, right now in Payson, do not seem to have the ability to have that culture and we’re going to change that.”
Eight is enough
It doesn’t take much digging to find the evidence that Payson’s varsity boys basketball program needs something to change.
The Longhorns have posted eight consecutive losing seasons — going a combined 49-164 (.230) — since posting a 16-13 mark and reaching the state tournament for the last time in 2011-12.
The Longhorns went 4-23 last season and finished 0-10 in the 3A East for the second straight season. They haven’t been competitive in region/section play since going 6-6 in Div. 3 Section 3 in 2011-12, going a combined 10-64, including 2-38 the past four years.
They enter the season on a 24-game 3A East regular-season losing streak and have lost their last 25 region games counting the 3A East Tournament.
Past success
Huff, the father of girls varsity head coach Miles Huff, hasn’t coached since stepping down as the girls varsity head coach following the 2007-08 season to run for the PUSD board. You can’t coach and serve on the board. He spent eight years on the board.
He led the Longhorns to winning seasons in his three years at the helm (2005-06 through 2007-08). He served as the JV girls coach the previous three years.
He regrets stepping down and is thrilled to be back coaching.
“I should have just stayed with it,” he said of coaching. “There was a need (on the board) and I was filling a void. It was a learning experience but not near as pleasurable as coaching.”
Pressure defense the key
Huff likes the makeup of the roster.
“We have 10 players on varsity that are all capable of contributing,” he said.
That contribution begins on the defensive end of the floor.
“I’m old school,” Huff said. “We’ll play old school basketball.
“We will be playing hard-nosed defense, we’ll be running an offense, it’s not going to be a run-and-gun, that especially doesn’t work in our conference with the northern schools.
“It’s going to be a disciplined offense and we will win our games with defense.”
Winning late
Pressure defense by teams conditioned to run it, can pay off, especially in the second half.
“My teams were always in better condition than the opponents,” Huff said. “We usually make our run in the third quarter when they’re running out of gas and that’s when we’d step up.
“It’ll be full-court man-to-man defense and we’ll throw a zone in there to mess them up and it’ll be a high-tempo game. But if it’s not there we’ll bring it out and we’ll run an offense until it works.
“New coaches have all these 15 offenses and John Wooden won 10 national championships with one offense.
“We’ll run the North Carolina offense a lot, we’ll run motion and that’ll pretty much be the end of most of our offensive sets. You run an offense until the defense breaks down and you score.
“We don’t have any pure shooters, which will hamper our scoring ability. But we have good athletes.”
COVID-19
COVID-19 has made things difficult heading into the season.
The AIA’s decision to push the start of the season back about six weeks, then voting to cancel the season on Jan. 8 before reversing the decision and moving forward on Jan. 12 made it tough. And a “couple of players” have had to miss practice.
The roster
The team’s three seniors — Colton Justice, Hunter Lee and Tony Tinnin — are returning letter winners.
The roster also features juniors Gary Bingham, Jeremy Chavez, Connor Hatch, Zack Ludtke and Easton Redford; and sophomores Caleb Marinelli and Dexter Waterman.
Lee (6-3), Chavez (6-2) and Ludtke (6-2) are forwards; Justice (6-4) and Bingham (6-4) centers; and Tinnin (5-9), Hatch (6-0), Redford (5-11), Marinelli (5-9) and Waterman (6-0) guards.
Justice and Redford are the captains because “they lead by example,” Huff said.
Four games in eight days
The varsity opens at home against Fountain Hills at 7:30 tonight, plays at Camp Verde at 7 p.m. on Thursday and at Benjamin Franklin at 4 p.m. Saturday before opening 3A East play at home against Winslow on Jan. 26.
Parents only allowed
Only two parents/guardians of each home player on the team are allowed to attend games this season, which wraps up at Blue Ridge on Feb. 26.
The Longhorns hope to extend the season by qualifying for the state tournament for the first time in nine years.
JV/Freshman teams
Robert Mavis takes over as the junior varsity coach. “He played down at Maricopa then went up and played some college ball at Montana,” Huff said. “He brings a lot of experience to the program.”
Ty Davis takes over as the freshman coach. He played on the 2011-12 team that posted the program’s last winning season.
“He has a lot of playing experience and he’s willing to step up and I think he’ll be an asset,” Huff said
Lots of freshmen
There are 13 freshmen in the program. Three of the nine on the JV team are ninth graders and all 10 on the freshman squad.
“(The number of freshmen in the program) speaks will for the future of Payson basketball,” Huff said.
