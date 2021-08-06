Local health officials say concerns about the Delta variant have driven a modest increase in the number of people seeking COVID shots.
“Vaccines per week are slightly under 40 over the past few weeks. Our vaccine team is beginning to see an increase in interest of local residents — presumably due to Delta,” said Josh Beck, with the Gila County Health Department.
The Delta variant spreads twice as easily as the original strain, which is driving a surge in cases nationally — especially in poorly vaccinated areas like Arizona. It might cause more serious illness and may infect children more readily, according to preliminary research.
Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control says Delta accounts for 82% of new cases. However, the county doesn’t have a local tally — since genetic tests on the strains in circulation are not provided to the local health authorities, said Beck.
The U.S. has seen a 142% increase in cases in the past two weeks, while Arizona has reported a 65% increase. The U.S. increase is concentrated in states with low vaccination rates.
Public health officials are concerned because Delta is more likely to cause “breakthrough” infections among already-vaccinated people.
“Arizona counties are seeing anywhere from 5% to 20% of their total cases being breakthrough cases,” said Beck.
However, the vaccine provides protection from serious illness even in those breakthrough cases. Some 95% of the hospitalizations and 99% of the deaths in the most recent national surge have been among the unvaccinated, said Beck.
“The newest study out of Massachusetts has preliminary indications vaccinated people can spread the virus. Does this change things? We kind of need more information, but it will be tough to have herd immunity if vaccinated individuals can spread the disease as well.”
The CDC reported a cluster of 965 cases in the tourist town of Provincetown, where 95% of the year-round residents are vaccinated — but which got 60,000 visitors on the July 4 weekend. Only 238 of the reported cases were among the residents, although three-quarters of those were fully vaccinated. Few of the breakthrough cases caused serious illness — including seven hospitalizations and no deaths. The case prompted the CDC to suggest people wear masks indoors in areas with a high rate of spread — which includes Gila County and most of Arizona.
Health officials say the latest findings underscore the need to get as many people vaccinated as possible to minimize serious illness and slow the spread of a strain that the CDC says is just as contagious as chickenpox.
In Arizona, while cases have risen 142%, hospitalizations have increased just 48% and deaths have actually declined 1% in the past two weeks — which likely reflects the impact of the vaccine in preventing serious illness.
Gila County in the past two weeks has reported a 9% increase in new cases and a 28% increase in hospitalizations. Only 46% of residents are fully vaccinated — close to the statewide average of 45%. Pinal County, where just 31% are fully vaccinated, has reported a 107% increase in new cases — the highest rate of increase in the state. In Maricopa County, 42% are fully vaccinated and cases have risen 71% in the past two weeks as a daily average.
Beck said county health officials are going by the latest CDC guidelines, recommending mask-wearing indoors in public — due to the high rate of local spread. The county has also embraced the CDC recommendations for schools, which includes mask-wearing indoors for all students and teachers and a 10-day quarantine for unvaccinated students and staff exposed to a confirmed case.
The Arizona Legislature banned mask mandates in schools and Gov. Doug Ducey has said that the new law would also prevent schools from quarantining unvaccinated students and staff if they don’t also quarantine the vaccinated. Last semester, the state left those decisions up to the school boards.
Beck admitted that health officials are struggling to convince the holdouts to get vaccinated.
“Unfortunately, teens 12 to 18 years old is our smallest percentage of population being vaccinated. Currently, ADHS (Arizona Department of Health Services) is reporting 6.9% of the population 12 to 20 is vaccinated (in Gila County.) Just by our experience, it seems fairly even between north and south (Gila County).”
Health officials must battle waves of misinformation about the vaccines.
“Misinformation on the vaccine is running rampant through social media, we are trying to educate the community as much as possible,” said Beck. “The vaccine is safe and effective, especially in preventing severe illness. We are also hearing people say, ‘I am young and healthy, I will be fine if I contract COVID.’ It is important to get the word out that even if you are young and healthy, every individual who receives a COVID vaccine brings us closer to ending this pandemic. Also, not receiving a vaccine puts you at a much higher risk of severe illness and long-lasting symptoms. There is no way to predict whether you will have a mild or severe illness if you contract the virus.”
