Denton Hale enters the new Arizona High School Rodeo Association 2020-21 season with high aspirations after a memorable 2019-20 campaign.
The Payson High School junior won the Arizona Junior Rodeo Association 13-15 calf roping championship last season. He finished fourth the previous season.
He also competed in the Arizona High School Rodeo Association. But the AHSRA season ended early because of COVID-19.
“It sucked,” Hale said of the shutdown. “You only get four years in high school rodeo so you’ve got to make the most of it.”
So he’s thrilled that the 2020-21 season started on schedule with the season-opening rodeo at Payson Event Center this past Saturday and Sunday.
“It’s an awesome thing that we can actually get back to life instead of having the COVID stop all this,” he said. “It’s great just to be able to hang out and be able to rope here.”
He’s got a goal.
“Just to rope to the best of my ability and try to make it to the nationals,” he said.
The top four finishers in each event qualify for the National High School Finals Rodeo next June.
He also competes as the heeler in team roping with header Cooper Cox of San Tan Valley.
This season’s opening rodeo didn’t go quite as hoped.
On Saturday, he and Cox posted a time of 23.42 seconds to finish 19th and he had no time in tie-down roping. He also had no time in tie-down on Sunday and he and Cox had no time in team roping.
But it’s just the start of a long season.
The AHSRA season continues with the Buckeye Rodeo on Oct. 17-18.
The AHSRA finals are June 3-6 in Prescott. It’s the first time in years that the finals haven’t been held in Payson. The Arizona Junior High School Rodeo Association Finals are set for May 7-8 in Sonoita.
Hale was one of three Rim Country residents competing in Payson last weekend in the AHSRA and Arizona Junior High School Rodeo Association 2020-21 season opener.
Lexi Ward
On Saturday, Pine’s Lexi Ward finished 20th in pole bending in 22.851 seconds (winning time was 21.091), and 49th in barrel racing in 18.937 seconds. She had no time in breakaway and in team roping as the header with heeler Jessie Jo Slaughter of Somerton.
On Sunday, Ward finished 59th (20.27) in barrel racing and had no time in breakaway, pole bending and team roping with Slaughter.
Kamryn Johnson
Payson’s Kamryn Johnson competed in shooting at Bird Busters and Jim Jones Shooting Range.
Johnson tied for eighth in trap shooting at Bird Busters on Friday, Sept. 18 with a score of 12 and finished 14th in 22 long rifle at Jim Jones Shooting Range with a score of 89. In the next round, Johnson scored seven points to place 11th in trap shooting and scored 93 to finish 14th in 22 long rifle.
