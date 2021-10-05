Take note: Payson’s got a bounty on bus drivers.
Actually, it’s a lot better than that sounds.
Put it this way: Payson needs school bus drivers.
And they’re willing to pay to get some.
So the Payson school board last week approved an innovative program to pay a signing bonus not only to new bus drivers — but to the school district employees who recruit them.
Both new drivers and the employee who recruited them get $300 once the driver completes training and another $500 when they sign a contract for a second year.
The program will cost the district between $3,000 and $4,800 annually, Finance Director Kathie Manning told the board.
The program is a response to a critical shortage of applicants — both locally and nationally to replace a slew of retiring bus drivers.
The situation is so bad in Florida and Massachusetts that those states have called in the National Guard to get kids to school. School districts aren’t legally obligated to provide transportation, except for special education students. Some districts nationally have sharply curtained or eliminated their bus routes.
Payson’s not quite there — but we can see there from here.
Payson schools draw students from a 300-square-mile area — stretching from Jakes Corner in the Tonto Basin to Happy Jack atop the Rim. Back in the good old days, Payson had 13 regular bus routes and five special education bus routes to cover that vast area. This year, Payson has just nine regular routes and five special education routes — which means kids have to spend more time on the bus. But it also requires fewer drivers.
Even so, Transportation Director Mark Henning and his assistant director spend half their time driving bus routes for lack of enough drivers.
Of course, the district had trouble finding drivers even before the pandemic hit. Some drivers quit to take better-paying jobs with other companies — including booming delivery services hauling online purchases. Some quit due to unruly behavior by students on the bus. Some tired of the split schedules, difficult hours or low pay.
The pandemic supercharged the problem — both locally and nationally. Most Payson students aren’t vaccinated — and most bus drivers are older workers, many semi-retired. Only 9% of people younger than 20 in Gila County have gotten even one COVID shot and schools have incubated several clusters already this year.
The district has scrambled to address the concerns of drivers. At one point, the district tried hiring students to ride the buses and keep students from bothering or distracting the drivers. But the district has struggled to find enough students to serve as bus monitors and is now down to two on the regular routes.
Henning noted that the constant turnover among bus drivers is costly to the district, since each driver undergoes about $2,500 worth of training before they get behind the wheel with a busload of kids.
“By retaining them, it’s going to make a huge difference. Hopefully, the incentive will get people in the district to talk up being a bus driver. Just that could make a big difference in bringing people in,” said Henning.
Board member Barbara Underwood wondered whether the district should wait until the new driver spends a couple of months on the job before paying the $300 signing bonus. “What has happened before is that sometimes people use the school as the training grounds — then go on to other places to get work.”
“That’s why the second payment is bigger,” said Manning. “But it can take weeks or months for people to finish the training — so this gives them some money up front.”
The training involves about 14 hours in class and 20 hours behind the wheel. However, it can take several weeks to schedule the behind-the-wheel training, especially now that the district is on a four-day school week. The applicant must also get a state-issued fingerprint card based on a background check, which can also take time.
Board president Joanne Conlin suggested the district schedule a full eight-hour driving session on Fridays for applicants to get them on a route faster.
Conlin, who is also director of the Payson Senior Center, said the center’s also scrambling to recruit drivers for the minibus service around town. She has tried to recruit some of those drivers to take on routes for the district part time. “The one big thing I heard is that they don’t want to drive the bus and take care of children. One of the things that might be more enticing is to have an aide on every bus.”
But then that leads back to the district’s struggle to hire bus aides. The district has five bus routes for special education students and those buses all have aides. The district also has two “roving” aides for the nine regular routes.
Henning said he hopes the incentive payments will bring in additional candidates.
“My first question for any applicant is ‘Do you like kids?’ If you don’t like kids, you don’t want to be on a bus. Though it’s full time with benefits, it’s also a part-time job in the sense that you have summer and breaks off. You have gaps in your salary and lots of people can’t live off that. So it comes to people who are retired. It’s kind of play money for them.”
