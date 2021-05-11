Don’t die.
Don’t kill your grandmother.
Don’t end up in the hospital.
So did that convince you to get a shot?
Turns out those arguments worked great — but only for about half the adult population.
But how do you convince the other 40% of the adult population to get the shot? If we don’t, the pandemic will linger on indefinitely, say public health experts.
In Gila County, 38% of all residents and 80% of all those over 65 are now fully vaccinated — which means they have 95% protection against contracting or spreading the virus.
In Apache County, 47% of all residents and 76% of those over 65 have gotten the shot.
In Navajo County, 37% of all residents and 64% of those over 65 have been fully vaccinated, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control.
However, in all three counties, fewer and fewer people are lining up for a shot. All three counties are now turning away vaccines from the state because they can’t sign up enough people for an appointment.
Moreover, new cases in Arizona are on the rise — even as cases decline in most areas of the country. Fortunately, even here the death rate’s still declining — proving that the high vaccination rate among the group at highest risk of death is working.
Fortunately, the vaccination efforts could receive another big boost soon. The federal Food and Drug Administration is on the brink of approving the Pfizer and likely the Moderna vaccine for teenagers — and even younger children. This will ensure that schools now offering in-person classes mostly without mask mandates won’t spawn a cluster of new cases.
Still, how do you penetrate the haze of fear, misinformation and defiance that has prompted a third of the adult population to say they’ll spurn the vaccine?
Here’s an idea.
Pay them.
Roughly a third of the unvaccinated say they’d probably get the shot if someone paid them $100, according to an ongoing survey of 7,200 unvaccinated people by researchers from the University of California at Los Angeles. Only 28% said they’d get the shot for $25.
On the other hand, between 13% and 19% said they’d be less likely to get a shot if it came with a cash payment. People. Go figure.
Still, the net increase of 19% with a $100 payment would represent a giant step toward the protection of herd immunity. If between 70%-90% of the total population either gets a shot or has recovered from an infection, clusters of new cases will simply die out, ending the pandemic.
Here’s another big incentive: Get a shot, ditch your mask.
The survey found that lifting the mask mandate for people who get vaccinated would convince a net 13% of the unvaccinated to get the shot. This proved a winning argument with a net 18% of Republicans and a net 6% of Democrats.
However, most states — including Arizona — have given away that argument. Arizona has lifted almost all its mask mandates, prompting a big decrease in mask wearing even as interest in getting vaccinated declines.
Mandates played a key role in ending previous lethal pandemics.
The U.S. used vaccines to virtually eliminate measles and polio by requiring children to get immunized before enrolling in public school.
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 vaccine’s so new that it’s still considered “experimental” — which means even the military doesn’t actually require soldiers to get the shot. Many people take that label to suggest the vaccine’s somewhat unsafe and untested — even though huge clinical trials proved the vaccine an almost unprecedented 95% effective with few serious side effects.
Moreover, politicians are already mobilizing against “vaccine passports” for things like overseas travel, flying on airplanes or attending mass gatherings. Such an approach would give the reluctant a concrete reason to get a shot, thus bringing the pandemic to an end — at least in the United States. The virus continues to rage unchecked in places like India and South America.
Interestingly, cash payments and going maskless proved much stronger arguments with the unvaccinated than more common sense incentives — like providing information on the vaccines, recommendations from doctors and public health experts, news media accounts and statements by politicians.
In the meantime, Arizona has joined most other states in simply dropping most restrictions. A UCLA study found that people who have not been vaccinated have increasingly resumed life as normal — and may be indulging in gatherings that have in the past served as super spreader events even more often than people who are fully vaccinated.
The survey found that in the past two weeks 53% of the unvaccinated — but only 32% to 27% of the fully vaccinated — have dined at a restaurant or had family gatherings involving more than 10 people.
(1) comment
One thing that might be helpful, in my never-to-be-humble opinion, would be if Joe Biden - who was one of the first high-profile politicians to be vaccinated while Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, was still in office - would remove his mask when he makes public appearances. Everyone knows he's "safe," yet he continues to portray a fearful image, causing many people (as your polling makes obvious) to lose any faith they may have had in the efficacy of the vaccine. Just one more instance of a "leader" walking in circles.
