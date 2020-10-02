How weird is the high school football season we’re about to watch Payson kick off against an archrival at home tonight?
It’s not a sellout and we can’t actually watch it.
Weird, right?
Well, a few of us whose job it is to cover the team get to watch in person.
As for the rest of you, sorry, COVID-19 restrictions have resulted in only a limited number of tickets distributed to students, coaches and staff for family members. Most students and athletes get two tickets, seniors get four because it’s senior night in the first home game instead of the last.
Weird, right?
But hey, you can watch the Facebook live feed thanks to local radio station KRIM.
Better than nothing, right?
Well, it’ll have to be if you aren’t fortunate enough to be related to a PHS player, coach, student or staff member.
Like, really closely related.
“I have a wife and two kids and I only get two tickets,” said Payson head coach Bryan Burke on the eve of his team’s rematch with the Blue Ridge team that broke the Longhorns’ hearts with a 19-16 thriller in Payson last October.
The defeat was the lone blemish on the Horns’ region record and cost them the outright 3A East Region championship. It left Payson in a three-way logjam at the top of the region standings with the Yellow Jackets and Snowflake.
The Longhorns managed to claim their first 3A East title in 11 years on tiebreakers, but they wanted to beat the Jackets and leave mathematical formulas for the classroom.
So, here come the Yellow Jackets buzzing back into town to open this COVID-19-shortened campaign.
It doesn’t matter that it’s not a region contest this year because the pandemic led to the AIA reshuffling regions after all the 3A North schools opted to cancel fall sports. So, Payson moves into the 3A Metro East, while Blue Ridge remains in the East with Payson’s two other biggest rivals — Snowflake and Show Low.
Fortunately, the Longhorns will play those teams, as well.
Whether you’ll be allowed in for those games remains to be seen. It’s based on the Gila County COVID-19 infection rate, so the number of spectators allowed in may increase.
And, it may not.
We don’t know for sure that teams will be able to finish the season.
But they’re going to try.
So, enjoy tonight’s experience you lucky few allowed through the gates.
And listen on the radio or stream on the internet the rest of you.
The Longhorns may not be able to hear you cheering, but maybe they’ll feel you.
Hey, weirder things have happened.
Right?
