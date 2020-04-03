“I’m just gonna keep a safe distance,” I thought to myself driving along in my borrowed Payson Golf Club cart so I could take photos of Payson Men’s Golf Association action.
But I soon realized I couldn’t maintain the six feet of separation recommended by doctors in this scary COVID-19 world.
A golfer surprised me by jumping into my cart to avoid walking through water running over the path ahead.
Clearly, not everyone’s taking this seriously.
People still reach out for handshakes.
“Sorry, I don’t do that anymore,” I say.
Sometimes they shift to a fist bump — or maybe an extended elbow.
“Sorry, I don’t do that, either.”
I feel like a jerk — but that’s what the experts say we all need to do. And as someone facing higher risk of death from the virus because of diabetes, I’m really trying to limit my chance of exposure.
Obviously, we ought to just stay home. But I can’t do that every day. I’ve been working at home most days, but I still need groceries, photos and stories.
I heard someone give great advice recently: “Act like you have the coronavirus when you’re around people.”
This is the best advice for everyone.
After all, a growing number of studies suggest people can spread the virus for days before they develop any symptoms at all. Some studies suggest some people who are infected never do show symptoms.
But many Rim Country residents don’t seem to believe the experts.
Or don’t know.
Or don’t care.
And that puts us all in danger.
This was my one day out of the house for the week, so after leaving the golf club, I headed over to Walmart to utilize their pickup service for my groceries. I’ve used the service three times, but wound up entering the store anyway each time to get things I couldn’t order on the app.
So much for that plan.
In the store, I face an obstacle course of people.
I stayed at least six feet from everyone in the aisles. In the checkout lane, I lined up behind a man and his daughter.
I keep a two-cart-length interval.
But then the girl turned and walked in my direction, apparently having forgotten something. She squeezed past me in the narrow lane.
Then the man, too, after paying, turned and brushed by me to grab a candy bar on the rack to my right.
I eventually move up, pay for my groceries and navigate the obstacle course to the parking lot and then to my car.
Once I’m in my vehicle, I reach for the hand sanitizer.
Getting low.
Know where I can buy some of that?
And some toilet paper?
