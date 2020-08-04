I’m sure many in the community are wondering what is happening at the college and what the fall semester will look like.
First, I would like everyone to know that safety is our primary concern. We will provide sanitizing supplies in all classrooms. Our maintenance staff is providing enhanced cleaning, and as an extra precaution, we will ask students to wipe down their desks and chairs at the end of each class. EAC employees will wear face masks, and students will be required to do so as long as the Town of Payson’s emergency proclamation is in effect.
Next, we are trying our best to accommodate students to meet their needs.
Many classes that plan to meet in a traditional classroom will have a Zoom option for students who are uncomfortable coming to campus.
We are also offering some classes as a live remote, meaning all students will be on Zoom or a similar tool. Blended classes will be a mixture of on-campus instruction and online components. As always, we will teach some classes entirely online using the Canvas learning management system. If you would like to know how a course is being taught or would like to request taking a course through Zoom from home, please call the administration office to communicate your request. We will try to accommodate those requests as best we can.
We will continue to offer dual enrollment for PHS, PCS and home-schooled students. The dual-enrollment courses taught at the high school will be taught in the modality scheduled by the high school. College staff will communicate with high school students attending the EAC-Payson campus regarding the modalities for the Cosmetology and Allied Health programs.
Go to www.eac.edu for more information on the current class options and safety plans.
Finally, the only thing certain in these uncertain times is that things will change.
Our wellness center, which is closed, will open when allowed to do so.
Should it become necessary, we may move most of our courses to some form of distance education.
My favorite saying these days is, “the situation is fluid.” Please know that the entire staff and faculty are working diligently to continue to provide the courses and programs that the community is accustomed to. We look forward to beginning classes on Aug. 24.
