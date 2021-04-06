They scrambled in a mad race for eggs.
Well, plastic eggs containing a tiny treat.
Sunny skies and near-80-degree temperatures enticed hundreds of kids to take part in the Payson Easter Egg Hunt — Eggstravaganza at Rumsey Park on Saturday morning.
Children in colorful Easter outfits raced out in controlled chaos six times between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.. Every half hour, age division hunts started on one of four fields.
Toddlers ages 0-3 kicked off the action-packed morning.
One boy seemed thrilled as he sprinted out to a clear lead once Town of Payson Parks & Recreation Special Events Coordinator Kaprice Bachtell finished her first countdown. He reached the outfield fence before anyone.
Others set their sights on the pastel colored orbs in the outfield grass.
Scarlette Rose, 5, had time to use her math skills following a productive minute of running and plucking eggs out of the outfield grass with her mom and sister cheering her on.
She counted.
And counted.
Some kids didn’t get many, or any.
But Bachtell’s team made sure every participant went home with at least one egg, handing each child an egg before each hunt.
It’s unclear who enjoyed this day more, the kids or their parents and grandparents.
Ashley Flatt certainly took pleasure in her first experience with the event with her daughters, Scarlett Rose and Abbey Denison. Abbey was happy to cheer on her sister before her event a bit later.
“We get to see other kids and find eggs and be outdoors,” Abbey said of the event’s appeal.
Their mom enjoyed seeing kids being kids.
“I think it’s great,” Flatt said. “And I see more kids aren’t wearing masks — I think that’s awesome.”
Signs encouraged their use, but very few wore masks for a variety of reasons that include the growing number of people fully vaccinated.
Town officials implemented changes to the event to minimize the number of people gathered in one space.
The hunt normally takes place at Rumsey Field 2, with age groups going every 15 minutes.
But each of the six events took place on different fields every 30 minutes, allowing parents and or grandparents time to move with their kids from one hunt to the next.
Ages 0-3 started things at D-backs Legends Field (old Kiwanis West), followed by ages 4-5 at Rumsey 1, ages 6-7 at Randy Johnson Hall of Fame Field (old Kiwanis East), ages 8-9 at the South Multi-Purpose Field, ages 10-12 at D-backs Legends Field, with a special needs hunt wrapping things up at Rumsey 1.
Flatt and her daughters headed over to get in line for a photo with the Easter Bunny before Abbey’s age group’s event.
A dozen parks & rec staff members scattered 6,000 eggs, 1,000 for each of the six hunts. The Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country normally runs the event with the town a co-sponsor providing the facility. But the town ran things this year after COVID-19 concerns led to the cancellation of the 2020 event. The Kiwanis Club wasn’t able to hold the hunt this year, but the town stepped in to make sure it happened.
“Due to COVID and some of the regulations, they just still weren’t able to put it on this year,” said Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism Executive Director Courtney Spawn-Kort.
“So we said we’re more than willing to take it on and the Kiwanis Club helped us. They got us the eggs and helped us with some of the components of the event. So, they were still contributors to this event and we really appreciate them helping us put this on. It’s nice for us to be able to join in on all the fun this year and put it together.”
“We had 1,000 eggs out there and those got gobbled up pretty quick,” Spawn-Kort said after the first hunt.
“With COVID measures and spacing everything out, we wanted to make sure we could make everybody feel comfortable to participate.
“Since we have all the fields available, we figured we could just space it out and have age groups on all the different fields and make sure everybody could get to and from in an appropriate amount of time, especially if they have kids in different age divisions, they’re able to still watch their kids.”
The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Grand Canyon Region Finals Rodeo the previous weekend kicked off a busy seven-month time period for the town.
“Yeah, this is definitely kind of kicking off our year,” Spawn-Kort said. “We had the rodeo last weekend (March 27-28) and now this, this weekend, so it kind of feels more like normal when we have something going on every weekend.
“This field was full, so it shows that people are excited that things are happening.”
Jeri Johnson was there with her seven grandchildren and appreciated the measures the town took to reduce the number of people in one place at the same time.
“We’re going from field to field,” Johnson said. “The spacing and timing is perfect. There’s time to walk between fields and keep us all separated.”
“This is awesome,” Johnson said. “This is the first one I’ve been to. It’s just a lot of fun for the kids — they’ve been excited all morning.”
She was with her granddaughter Reece White, in the 4-5 hunt.
“I’m so excited,” Reece said before her hunt.
She had lofty goals minutes before the start of the hunt.
“Thirty,” she said when asked how many eggs she hoped to put in her basket.
“Oh, my stars,” said her grandmother. “Well, we’re gonna share some with everybody else, alright?”
It’s unclear how many eggs she put in her basket.
But she definitely shared something with many others.
