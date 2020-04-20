There are now eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gila County.
Over the weekend, health officials said two Globe residents had tested positive, bringing the total number of Globe residents with coronavirus to four. Four Payson residents have also tested positive.
On Friday, the Gila County Public Health Department said the fourth positive case of COVID-19 in the Town of Payson was a male, in his 40s. That same day, they said the third positive case in Globe was a female, in her 50s.
On Sunday, officials posted that there was a fourth case in Globe, but did not list any details.
The Roundup contacted the health department office in Globe and was told they will no longer disclose the age or sex of those testing positive. The Roundup has requested an interview with Michael O’Driscoll, director of Gila County Health and Emergency Management to discuss reporting methods.
