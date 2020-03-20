Effective immediately, Arizona Cooperative Extension, and all our offices across the state, will suspend all in-person programming and events in efforts to “flatten the curve” and limit the impacts of the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus). This includes directing all employees to work remotely and modifying office hours in each of the 15 counties across the state.
“This is a very unprecedented time for us, and decisions we have made have come at great discussion and debate,” said Dr. Jeff C. Silvertooth, associate dean and director of Arizona Cooperative Extension. “Experts have continually told us the absolute best way to control the spread of the virus is through social distancing, and we’re doing our part to ensure we adhere to that primary recommendation.”
In a prepared statement and video message, Dr. Silvertooth emphasized the suspension is limited to in-person programming and events only. Any outreach that can be done electronically, or through virtual means, will continue to be explored and put into action.
“Our 4-H Youth Development team has come up with alternative programming to keep Arizona youth engaged during this programming outage. Some Master Gardener plant clinics and help desks continue to field phone calls and e-mails about various horticulture inquiries. And access to experts from all across the agriculture and life sciences spectrum is always available at extension.arizona.edu/contact-us,” Dr. Silvertooth added.
You can find more information on Arizona Cooperative Extension’s COVID-19 response, as well as Dr. Silvertooth’s video message, by going to extension.arizona.edu/covid-19. For information on The University of Arizona and its impacts on university operations, please visit arizona.edu. And we encourage the public to visit our individual county locations pages to get up-to-date information on office hours and available services during these modified operations (extension.arizona.edu/locations).
“We will do our best to continue to provide updates through all communication vehicles including e-mail, web, and social media,” said Dr. Silvertooth in his message. “And we look forward to being able to lift the suspension so that we can get back to serving our communities all across the state, in person.”
