New COVID strains are rising.
An early flu season threatens.
And the COVID Omicron strains remain widespread in northern Arizona, with Gila County suffering infection and death rates far above the statewide average.
But many people are not getting the new COVID booster shots,
Studies show the Omicron booster can provide protection from a wide range of new COVID strains.
The new booster appears to restore full protection from the half dozen Omicron strains now dominating across the globe. The 80% or 90% protection from infection appears to wane after a few months — dropping to about 50%. But the protection against serious illness and long COVID persists, even against the new, ever-faster spreading strains, according to a summary of recent research in the journal Nature.
The boosters also provide much better protection for people who have recovered from a previous infection — since they’re increasingly getting re-infected by the new strains.
But the virus remains widespread in Gila County because so many people are not getting vaccinated. And even if they’re vaccinated — only about a third have gotten the new boosters.
The federal Centers for Disease Control recommends everyone older than 5 should get the two initial shots, then a booster shot four months later. If you did get a booster four to six months ago, get the new Omicron-specific booster right away. If you’ve already recovered from an infection — the Omicron booster provides substantial additional protection from infection, serious illness and Long COVID.
The CDC also recommends the vaccine for children age 5 to 18. The shot reduces the risk of infection and all but eliminates the small but real risk of serious illness. The COVID vaccine remains one of the safest inoculations. About one in a million children develop an inflammatory condition, which almost always passes with no long-term effects. The virus itself can cause serious illness, long-term disabilities and even death in children. Vaccinating kids also reduces community spread — including to older relatives much more likely to suffer serious illness.
COVID is still killing 400 people a day in the U.S. Epidemiologists here predict another 100,000 to 165,000 U.S. deaths by spring.
So the continued spread of the virus in Gila County presents an ongoing danger.
Arizona in the past two weeks has reported about 343 new cases and seven deaths per day — a 29% decline. The death rate’s 0.10 per 100,000. Hospitalizations have declined 3%.
In Gila County, cases have declined 15% and hospitalizations by 3%. However, the infection rates nearly double the statewide average and the death rate is five times the statewide average. That reflects both a relatively high average age and a low vaccination rate. Only 61% are fully vaccinated. Fewer than a third of those have gotten a booster shot.
The public confusion and resistance to the booster shots flies in the face of recent research. Studies now offer encouraging evidence the Omicron booster may arm the immune system against many different strains.
The journal Nature reported on two new, small-scale studies on the Omicron booster shot, now recommended for virtually the entire population. The studies were published on the preprint server bioRxiv and so have not yet been peer-reviewed.
The vaccines and boosters activate the immune system’s B cells, which produce antibodies that mark viruses for destruction. The body keeps memory cells for each invader it fights — to marshal faster response the next time the virus shows up. The body also keeps a supply of B cells that can create entirely new antibodies against a brand new invader. The B cells produced by an earlier COVID infection or the original vaccine were having a hard time recognizing Omicron and its close relatives. The booster shot presented the immune system with the modified Omicron proteins. The question was whether that would prompt the body to produce B cells against not only Omicron — but also its spinoff variants.
