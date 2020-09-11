The uncertainty still clouds the upcoming fall high school sports season.
There are so many unknowns in this time of COVID-19.
We’ll have to wait to see how many spectators will be allowed at high school sporting events. Payson High athletic director Rich Ormand says fans will be allowed at PHS athletic events but he’ll have to wait for the latest data to determine how many.
Practices started a couple of weeks ago and games and meets start next week in several sports.
Four Payson High varsity teams open the season next week.
The first competition on the Payson High varsity schedule is cross country as the Longhorns toe the starting line in a meet at Fountain Hills on Wednesday.
The annual Payson Invitational is always one of the Longhorns’ first meets of the season. However, it has been canceled because of concerns involving the virus.
Both the girls and boys soccer teams kick off their seasons on Thursday.
According to the schedule posted at azpreps365.com, the girls soccer team starts a 12-game schedule at Sedona Red Rock at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
It’s the first of eight away games in a season featuring just four home games.
Six of the first seven PHS girls soccer games are on the road.
The Longhorns play at Blue Ridge at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19 and continue the next week at Round Valley at 6 p.m. on Sept. 22 and at Chino Valley on Sept. 24 before playing at home against Show Low at 6 p.m. on Sept. 29.
Payson kicks off the boys soccer season at Sedona Red Rock at 6 p.m. on Thursday before playing its first home match against Flagstaff Northland Prep at 5 p.m. on Sept. 24. They play 12 games, six at home and six away.
The Longhorns get the volleyball season started at home against Chino Valley on Sept. 22. The varsity game is set for 6 p.m. after the freshman and junior varsity games.
That’s expected to be the first home game for any PHS varsity sport since all spring sports seasons were canceled in March.
The spikers play at Fountain Hills on Sept. 24. They then start 3A East Region play at home against Holbrook on Sept. 30.
The varsity football team opens at home against Blue Ridge on Oct. 2.
The new PHS swim club opens a five-meet schedule in a four-team meet at Flagstaff High at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
