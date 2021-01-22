Family is at the heart of Delicious Cafe, which opens at 512 S. Beeline Suite 1, on Tuesday in Payson.
“Most of the menu is built off of family recipes,” said co-owner Adara Jones.
It’s a family-centered business, with Jones serving as the chef of the business she co-owns with her mother, Dannielle Davidson. Davidson is a loan officer at Bay Equity.
Four of Jones’ siblings also work at the cafe, located in the former location of The Culture Crepe.
The menu includes a brief background of the family behind Payson’s newest restaurant.
“The Davidsons are a local Payson family, having grown our roots in this town for over 15 years,” it reads. “We went to school here, got married here, and now our kids are growing up here, too. This is nothing more important to us than family and community, which is why we strive to bring only the freshest locally sourced products to your table.”
Delicious Cafe is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Jones said they will take the time to do things right.
“All of our food is fresh made every day from scratch,” she said. “We make our own tomato sauce to put in chili, and we have a huge focus on artisanal tea and lemonade.”
The menu features a variety of sandwiches, salads, soups, sides, desserts and drinks.
Sandwiches are $7.
Cold sandwiches include a chicken salad with cashews on a croissant, cold cut on French bread, turkey club on French bread and BLT with extra bacon and gluten-free bread.
Among the hot sandwiches are: a jalapeno melt, tuna melt, grilled chicken panini, ham and bacon panini and turkey and cheese panini.
Salads are $7 and include: It’s Not Pasta antipasto salad featuring, prosciutto and balsamic vinaigrette; Perfect for a BBQ featuring roasted corn and veggies with avocado ranch; the Dannie featuring apple cranberry with almonds and cranberry dressing; The Greek One with feta cheese and roasted garlic vinaigrette; and the BLT in a Bowl featuring bacon, white cheddar and avocado with avocado ranch.
For $5, you can order chicken soup and a half grilled cheese sandwich or sausage chili soup with cornbread muffin.
Sides range from half sandwiches and half salads for $4, Cuppa Soup for $3, Grams’ Fruit Salad for $3 and Parmesan Fries for $3.
Desserts include $3 Blackberry Sorbet and Mango Sorbet and $4 Chocolate Mousse.
Drinks include tea, lemonade and fountain drinks.
The cafe features delicious options for those with food allergies.
“We have a lot of gluten-free food,” Jones said. “(My sister-in-law) Bailey (Tassell) is gluten sensitive, so I’ve had to learn how to make gluten-free food, and that’s helped me realize how much of a need there is here. It’s actually a bigger thing than I originally thought it would be.
“And I’m allergic to peanuts, so I don’t cook with peanut oil. We have nuts, but keep them separate. We’re very careful with that.”
Jones’ husband, Cole Cluff, works at Kohl’s Ranch as a night auditor and is one of the few family members who won’t be working in the cafe, which is a real family enterprise. Her brother, Noah Tassell, is a corrections officer.
Joining Jones working in the cafe are her brothers Adam Tassell and Z Davidson, her sister Kaitlyn Tassell and her sister-in-law Bailey Tassell.
Jones is the chef with more than 10 years in the restaurant industry.
“I have a small amount of formal education, but most of my education is hands on,” Jones said. “I grew up in a family full of entrepreneurs, restaurateurs, and trained chefs.
“I’ve been a waitress, general manager and assistant manager. I have a lot of management experience in particular.”
Her biological father is a French trained chef who lives in California.
They have a full staff but will continue to accept applications.
“We just hired the last person we need, but I’m open to accepting more applications,” Jones said. “We may need to hire more, eventually. I don’t know if we’ll be crazy busy or a little slower. I have a feeling since we have to go and delivery, we’ll probably be pretty busy.”
Besides the indoor dining option, Delicious Cafe offers pickup and delivery service and plans to offer catering service. All to-go bags are biodegradable.
“We always focus on keeping everything very clean,” she said of food, appliance, utensil and surface sanitization. “But now, we’ll have a huge focus on pickup and delivery.”
She has an agreement with a local delivery company.
“I have a contract with Cruisin’ Delights,” Jones said. “Go to cruisindelights.com and they have details.
“I wanted to reach out to a local business for delivery. I’m a huge believer in supporting local businesses as much as possible.”
You can order online for pickup. Jones said they’ll have an app for online ordering set up by the time they open.
“We have online ordering set up for pickup, so it’s super easy,” Jones said. “I will have an app. It’ll be a Spot On app. Spot On is the point of sales system I use here that allows us to do online ordering and integrates with a mobile app. And you can call us.”
Jones said all employees wear masks.
For more information, call 928-468-3013 or visit thedeliciouscafe.com.
