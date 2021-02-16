A rush of new vaccines and the rise of new COVID-19 strains offers both hope and hardship for the effort to contain the pandemic and return to some version of normal life.
As of Wednesday, the pace of vaccinations in the U.S. had increased up to about 1.6 million daily. About 35 million people have received at least one dose and 11.2 million have been fully vaccinated.
Arizona’s lagging behind the national average. About 10.3% have received at least one dose and 2.5% have received two doses. Epidemiologists say vaccinations won’t contain the pandemic until somewhere between 70% and 90% of the population have either recovered from an infection or gotten a shot. At the current pace, the U.S. won’t hit the 70% threshold until Sept. 3. Perhaps 10% of the U.S. population has recovered from an infection, based on rough estimates that vary from region to region.
Arizona’s close to the national average, an improvement during the past week or two. The state has so far used 68% of the 1.2 million doses it has received.
Gov. Doug Ducey has said the state will cut the allocation to counties that don’t use up their doses every week. The governor’s threat could end up siphoning vaccine doses away from rural counties like Gila.
The Biden administration has vowed to boost the current pace with additional, about-to-be approved vaccines, use of the War Powers Act to shift resources to vaccine manufacturers and other measures. The most recent stimulus package included billions for vaccination programs.
More infectious strains spreading
Meanwhile, the rapid spread of new strains of the virus that infect people more easily and evade the immune system more effectively have complicated vaccine planning worldwide. Most of the evidence suggests that the new strains spread 20% to 70% more easily, but aren’t more lethal once you get infected. However, strains in South Africa and Brazil appear more likely to cause serious illness and death. The current dominant strains have caused death in 1% to 2% of the people who test positive. That figures uncertain, however, since many people develop only mild symptoms and don’t get tested.
New, more contagious strains have shown up in England, South Africa, Brazil and California. Versions of those strains have spread all over the world. They tend to replace existing circulating strains. At least three cases of the English strain have been reported in Arizona — although that’s likely only the tip of the iceberg.
The federal Centers for Disease Control estimates the faster-spreading English strain will become the dominant strain in the U.S. by March or April, although the U.S. doesn’t do the systematic genetic analysis of circulating strains to know for sure.
Cases of the faster-spreading strains have become widespread in California and have been detected in multiple patients in Arizona.
Growing evidence suggests existing vaccines may provide less protection against some of these fast-spreading, more stealthy strains. Recent clinical trials of not yet approved vaccines suggest effectiveness may drop from 90% to about 60% when people encounter some fast-spreading strains.
The South African strain appears most likely to evade both the immune system and the existing vaccines. Some evidence suggests already approved vaccines may offer less than 50% protection against the South African strain. Those concerns prompted South Africa to suspend use of a vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca, which has been widely used in England.
However, vaccine manufacturers are already developing booster shots that would confer better protection against the new virus strains. This may require an additional shot as those strains become dominant or even new shots every year, as is the case with the flu virus. Moderna has estimated that it could develop a booster targeted to new strains of the virus in as little as six weeks, but testing and approval processes could require additional weeks or months before the booster is ready for public use.
The clinical trials so far have focused on whether the vaccine prevents people from getting infected when exposed to the virus. Most of the trials have not yet determined with certainty whether vaccinated people who don’t get sick can still pass the virus along. Some evidence suggests many of the vaccines will also dramatically reduce the odds of transmission, but experts are still reluctant to make a definitive statement.
So here are some of the latest developments on the vaccine front:
Johnson & Johnson
A one-shot vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson offers new hope for the global vaccination effort — but also offers worrisome evidence that new strains of the virus could undercut existing vaccines.
Epidemiologists were relieved at the release of clinical trial data showing the cheap, easily stored, one-shot vaccine confers 72% protection against the dominant strain of the virus with minimal side effects. However, protection dropped to 57% in Africa, where a new, more-easily spread strain of the virus dominates. The findings suggest that people who receive any of the current crop of vaccines may need a booster shot to gain added protection against new strains. That’s unsettling, but not surprising, says doctors.
The new strain has spread to at least 31 countries and many U.S. states, including Arizona. Epidemiologists suspect that it could become the dominant strain in the U.S. before summer.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes it much simpler to run mass vaccination programs, especially in countries without the capacity to keep the currently approved vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer super chilled. Johnson & Johnson says it can produce 32 million doses by April for the U.S., although production is currently lagging behind initial projections.
The company has vowed to make the vaccine available at cost to countries that can’t afford other vaccines, making it perhaps the leading candidate to tame the pandemic globally.
AstraZeneca
A highly effective, safe, two-dose vaccine already in use in Great Britain and Europe could soon give the U.S. an additional option. It has also provided intriguing evidence that the U.S. could safely speed up the first round of vaccinations by postponing the booster shot required for the current, two-shot vaccines.
The vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and researchers from the University of Oxford provides roughly 82% protection with few side effects. It requires two doses, but should prove much easier to administer than the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.
Researchers were initially baffled by clinical test results suggesting the vaccine actually gave better protection with a half-dose first shot and a full-dose second shot about a month later. Further analysis suggests the key to maximum protection actually lies in increasing the time between the first and second dose — to perhaps three months. Doctors say this makes biological sense based on studies in other vaccines. The strategy in a two-dose vaccine relies on arousing the immune system with the first dose, then hitting it again after that initial strong response. The clinical trials showed the first dose alone provided 76% protection. The second dose may also play a role in developing or activating the portion of the immune system dominated by memory T-cells, responsible for remembering an invader so it can act faster upon a later exposure.
The findings suggest that doctors can perhaps safely spread out the first and second doses for other COVID vaccines like the Moderna vaccine used in Gila County. The Moderna clinical trials found the two shots offered 95% protection, with the second dose coming four weeks after the first. But the trials didn’t test whether delaying the second shot by several months would provide equal protection.
Moreover, delaying the second shot could give nimble manufacturers like Moderna a chance to target the new, faster-spreading virus strains with the booster shot.
Novavax
Clinical trials show the two-dose, protein-based vaccine is 90% effective in preventing infection. The vaccine proved only 60% effective against the more contagious strain now dominant in the UK and in South Africa. The vaccine also didn’t work as well in people already infected with the virus that causes AIDS. The Novavax shot also relies on exposing the immune system to a single, crucial viral spike protein, with added material to provoke the immune system.
Like the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine, its highly effective with few side effects but harder to store and distribute than traditional vaccines, which usually rely on using some altered or harmless virus to forewarn the immune system against the virus.
The growing number of vaccines nearing approval across the world raise the possibility of a more complex but efficient vaccine strategy. For instance, vaccination plans could reserve the more expensive, harder to handle, two-shot vaccines for people at higher risk and rely on the less expensive, one-shot vaccines for the general population — and for countries without the medical infrastructure to handle the more delicate vaccines.
The rapid spread of the new strains in Africa and elsewhere has underscored the message that only a global effort will beat the pandemic, since unvaccinated countries will serve as a breeding ground for new, more dangerous strains.
Sputnik
Russia’s more traditional vaccine has provided 92% protection in clinical trials reviewed by outside experts. The vaccine spawned skepticism when Russia decided to start mass vaccination campaigns before it completed Phase III clinical trials demonstrating safety and efficiency in various groups. The vaccine relies on a harmless cold-type virus that delivers a fragment of the COVID virus, which stimulates immune system antibodies and T-cells.
The virus is easier to store and transport than the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines and relies on two slightly different viral proteins administered 21 days apart. Russia has turned the vaccine into a foreign policy triumph, distributing doses to a host of other countries in South America and the Middle East.
